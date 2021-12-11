With Ceará, see all the clubs already guaranteed in the Copa Sudamericana 2022 – Jogada

With the end of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals, the qualifiers for the 2022 South American Cup are almost all defined: 37 of the 44 clubs have already guaranteed their presence. The representatives of Brazil will be Ceará, Atlético-GO, Santos, Internacional, São Paulo and Cuiabá, but some countries still have to define participants, with Argentina (two places), Colombia (three places) and Bolivia (two places).

The six Brazilian teams and the six Argentine teams enter directly into the group stage, which is scheduled to start on April 6th. The preliminary phase is formed by 32 clubs, four from each of the following countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. From there, 16 classified for the groups.

Group stage

The 12 teams from Brazil and Argentina and the 16 classified from the previous phase join the four teams eliminated from the third previous phase of the Libertadores and form the 32 teams that will integrate the eight groups of the Copa Sudamericana.

Subtitle:

Ceará will play the 3rd Copa Sudamericana in its history and the 2nd consecutive after the 11th place in the Brasileirão Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Therefore, Vozão goes straight to Sula’s group stage, and will play her for the 2nd time in a row. This year, Ceará was part of Group C, with Arsenal (ARG), Bolívar and Jorge Wilstermann, finishing second with 9 points, only behind the Argentine team, which scored 11 if they qualified for the 2nd Phase as leader.

The competition’s decision is scheduled for October 1st, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

Check out the clubs already guaranteed in the 2022 South American Championship

ARGENTINA

Banfield, Defensa y Justicia, Lanús and Independiente

BOLIVIA

Jorge Wilstermann and Guabirá

BRAZIL

Atlético-GO, Santos, Ceará, International, São Paulo and Cuiabá

CHILE

Unión La Calera, Unión Española, Deportes Antofagasta, Ñublense

COLOMBIA

Independent Medellin

ECUADOR

9 de Octubre, LDU, Mushuc Runa and Delfin

PARAGUAY

Nacional-PAR, Guaireña, Sol de América, General Caballero

PERU

Melgar, Cienciano, Sport Boys, Ayacucho

URUGUAY

Cerro Largo, Montevideo Wanderers, Liverpool-URU and River Plate-URU

VENEZUELA

Deportivo La Guaira, Estudiantes de Mérida, Metropolitans, Hermanos Colmenárez