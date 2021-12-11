With engine failure, classic DC-3 almost hits another plane when landing on belly

Scene from the video you will see below in this article





A video recorded this week shows a classic 1940s twin-engine making a belly landing after an engine failure, in which it passed too close to hitting another plane during the emergency.

The incident occurred with the Douglas R4D-8 (Super DC-3) registered under the registration number N28TN, from the airline TransNorthen, which was carrying out a cargo flight from Anchorage to Kodiak, both cities in Alaska, United States, last Wednesday. Thursday, December 8th.

The TransNorthern DC-3 involved in the accident – ​​Image: TransNorthern

According to Aviation Safety and also data from online flight tracking platforms, the aircraft took off from runway 07L at Anchorage-Ted Stevens International Airport, with just the two pilots on board, however, when it reached about 900 feet (around 900 feet). 270 meters) high during the initial climb phase, the classic aircraft suffered a loss of power in the right engine.

In view of the situation, the pilots declared an emergency and requested a return to the departure airport with only left turns. However, during the route, the crew decided to divert the aircraft to Merrill Field Airport, about 12 kilometers away from the origin.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: FlightRadar24





Several videos, compiled in the recording below, show the impressive moment when the large aircraft approaches the airport and lands. In the images it is possible to see that the classic plane almost hits another aircraft that is parked near the runway.

After landing on its belly and sliding for a long distance, the aircraft stopped under control on the runway and, despite the circumstances, there was no fire and the pilots were unharmed. The DC-3 had damage to the wings, engines and underside of the fuselage.

With the accident, the airport had its activities suspended for about 6 hours.

There is no information on the reason for the belly landing, and it could also be a problem with the landing gear or just because the pilots chose not to lower it in order not to increase drag in the face of the critical situation of lack of power.

