With Fluminense and América-MG, pre-Libertadores already have 15 classifieds

Libertadores already has 15 teams classified for the preview of the tournament. Fluminense, who finished the Brasileirão in 7th, and América-MG, which was in 8th, will be the Brazilian representatives in this phase. There are still four spots left (two from Bolivia and two from Colombia) to define all the teams that will compete for the pre-Libertadores (see below for all the classifieds).

Seven Brazilian representatives will go straight into the group stage. Palmeiras and Athletico-PR won the vacancy for being the current champions of the Libertadores and of the Sul-Americana, respectively. Atletico-MG (champion), Flamengo (vice), Fortaleza (4th place), Corinthians (5th place) and RB Bragantino (6th place) were awarded places via the Campeonato Brasileiro.

How does the pre-Liberators ?

This phase of the tournament is divided into three knockout stages, which start on February 9th. The first will not feature Brazilian teams. Barcelona from Guayaquil, Olympia, University Caesar Vallejo, Montevideo City Torque, sporty Lara and a team from Bolivia that has not yet been defined are fighting for three spots for the next phase. The matches will be defined by drawing lots.

In the second phase, Fluminense, América-MG, students, Audax Italian, Everton, University Catholic-EQU, Guaraní, university student, plaza Colony and Monagas, in addition to the two Colombian teams and one Bolivian that have not yet been defined, join the three classified in the first phase for knockout matches, also defined by drawing lots. In all, eight teams qualify. The eliminated return home.

In the third and last phase of the p.re-Liberators, a new draw will define the knockout clashes between the eight classified in the two previous phases. Only four qualify for the tournament’s group stage. The other four go straight to Sudamericana.

See the teams classified for the pre-Libertadores:

America-MG

Fluminense

Students (Argentina)

Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador)

Catholic University (Ecuador)

Olympia (Paraguay)

Guaraní (Paraguay)

Audax Italian (Chile)

Everton (Chile)

University (Peru)

Universidad César Vallejo (Peru)

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay)

Deportivo Lara (Venezuela)

Monagas (Venezuela)