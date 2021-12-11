With Insecure Consumers, Electronics Sales Drop Up To 30% on Black Friday – Economy

Electronics sales in sexta-feira Negra this year were a fiasco. The drop in the number of products sold on the most important date for consumer electronics reached 30% compared to Black Friday last year, according to National Association of Manufacturers of Electrical and Electronic Products (Eletros). The biggest retraction in volumes occurred in sales of air conditioning equipment (30%) and white goods – refrigerators, stoves and washing machines (25%). In household appliances and in the audio and video line, the fall was smaller, 10% and 12%, respectively.

In terms of revenue, there was a nominal increase of 7% to 9%, but with an accumulated inflation in the year of more than 10%, the drop was real. The industry’s sales expectation for the date was an increase in sales of around 5%, already discounted for inflation.

“We had a drop in volume and a pseudo growth in sales, we are very concerned”, says the President of Eletros, José Jorge do Nascimento. The concern is especially with the beginning of next year. In normal periods, after Black Friday, stores start placing orders for January, as they usually negotiate a single package of merchandise for the November promotion and the Christmas. This year, however, as the retail has been stockpiled due to sales frustration, orders for January are low or not being placed at all.

The president of Eletros attributes the poor performance of Black Friday to consumer insecurity to buy durable goods, competition with other expenses, such as spending on services, due to the reopening of the economy, and above all to inflation. The prices of electronics were readjusted between 12% and 15% at the end this year.

costs

Nascimento says that the sector has increased prices because it faces a sharp rise in costs. According to him, this year, steel, for example, rose 90% and plastic, 50%. The price of ocean freight for a container, which used to be US$ 1,000, is currently at US$ 15,000, after having reached US$ 30,000 throughout the year. In addition, the cost of electricity and the devaluation of the exchange, since most of the inputs are imported. “We handle 85% of the increases”, says the leader.

However, given the drop in sales, the industry says it is at the limit and has already asked for an audience with the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to expose the situation. The intention of the meeting, according to Nascimento, is to ask the government to act, alleviating manufacturers’ costs. “We want to build a positive agenda with the government at a lower cost.”

This set of measures would involve, for example, the reduction of import tariffs on steel, electricity and even the control of exchange rate variation, suggests the leader. At the same time, the entity plans to meet with the steel industry and other supply chain to see what it can do to reduce costs.

Christmas

While this knot is not resolved, the industry sees sales expectations for the year and Christmas waning. Until September, the quantities sold this year grew between 10% and 12% over 2020. Now, the realistic scenario is to repeat Christmas last year and close 2021 with no growth.