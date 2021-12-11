with IPI going to R$ 200 thousand, ICMS ceiling goes to R$ 100 thousand

Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) increased the ceiling for exemption from ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for cars destined for and consumers with disabilities (Person with Disabilities).

Now, the limit is R$100,000 compared to the R$70,000 in effect until then. Charged by the States, the ICMS will not have full exemption, because, despite the new ceiling, the rebate is still on the vehicle value of R$ 70,000.

This old limit value for PCD cars is still valid in the States, therefore, the consumer will have to collect the difference at the time of purchase of the car, that is, it will deduct R$ 70,000 from the price as a basis for calculation.

The increase in the ceiling benefits some car models, but as mentioned above, partially. With this change, which took place after 12 years, Confaz meets a demand from the market, which has not yet seen the PCD car with full exemption.

In 2021, the car for PCD customers became extinct. However, the IPI (Industrial Products Tax) exemption ceiling rose from R$ 70,000 to R$ 140,000, which embraced several models that were already far removed from the previous ceiling.

Now, the increase of this current limit to R$ 200,000 has been approved by the Senate, but there are still two highlights of the text for analysis and voting next week.

The proposed price of R$ 200,000 for the car with exemption from IPI will be valid until December 31, 2026, period extended in relation to the previous one.

It is expected that by December 15th, the two highlights of Bill 5.149/20 will be approved in the Senate, thus proceeding to presidential approval.

In the text, taxi drivers are also benefited from IPI exemption, as well as the hearing impaired and the purchase of accessories for adapting vehicles, even if they are not original.

In the case of the IPI, the Senate has until December 31 to approve the text and send it to the president who, after giving the penny, releases the bill to become a law, entering into force at the beginning of January.