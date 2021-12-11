With Mattos, Cruzeiro gains influence and shows an active profile in the market

Cruzeiro saw its season end at the end of November, after the 0-0 draw against Náutico, at Mineirão, for the last round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. The dreamed access did not come, leaving the team once again in the second division. However, the long period until the start of the next season activated the team in the ball market.

market presence

Raposa has been one of the most active teams in signings so far, with seven names announced. Still in the game against Náutico, the club announced the agreement with defender Maicon Roque. This past Thursday (19), five names were known by the fans: right-back Pará, defensive midfielders Filipe Machado and Pedro Castro, midfielder Fernando Neto and forward Edu. This Friday, Fox announced its seventh reinforcement for 2022, midfielder João Paulo, who was at Atlético-GO, in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals, and ended his relationship with Dragão.

This is a sample of the observation and assembly work carried out by the technical committee, and the influence of Alaxandre Mattos, who arrives at Cruzeiro in January to be confirmed on the team and play the project’s sequel on Brazilian soil. The Fox football strongman is in the United States completing improvement courses.

Relationship with entrepreneurs

In the assembly of the current squad, there is a strong presence of the manager, especially in the good relationship he has with renowned entrepreneurs in the world of football. In addition to bringing the influence of André Cury, Mattos has also been promoting deals with Eduardo Uram, agent for three of the seven announced athletes. They are forward Edu, midfielder Pedro Castro and midfielder João Paulo, the latter two who were in Botafogo and Atlético-GO on loan from Tombense, a team that moved up to the second division and will be Cruzeiro’s opponents.

the transfer ban

Cruzeiro has been hiring for 2022, waiting for the transfer ban to be resolved. The expectation is that in the coming days, with the financial contribution from the new sponsors that the club has been raising in the market, such as the bookmaker PixBet, the FIFA debt, budgeted at R$ 13 million, will be paid off, releasing, then, the inscription of reinforcements.

When it comes to salaries for the athletes who are coming, Mattos and the coaching staff have the guarantee that salaries will be paid on time, thus providing peace of mind for Vanderlei Luxemburgo to be able to execute the project and finish the season with Cruzeiro in Series A. There is still the expectation for SAF, which may inject the necessary money next year for Cruzeiro to make major acquisitions in the market.

