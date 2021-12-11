With Nikão in the arms of the fans, Athletico embarks for the final of the Copa do Brasil; check out the images | athletico-pr

Athletico received a big party from the fans when the team went to the final of the Copa do Brasil. The Hurricane delegation was welcomed by hundreds of fans at Afonso Pena airport, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, before taking the flight to Belo Horizonte, this Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane fans turned the airport into a veritable red-black melting pot. Incentive chants, drums, banners, a flag and even the famous skull set the tone for the party.

Club idol and author of the 2021 Copa Sudamericana title goal, Nikão was carried in the arms by the fans when the Athletico delegation arrived at the airport.

Nikão is carried by Athletico’s fans on his way to Belo Horizonte — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico boarded at around 14:00 for Belo Horizonte. The Rubro-Negro delegation includes forward Renato Kayzer and coach Alberto Valentim should repeat the traditional lineup.

The top scorer of the Hurricane in the season and in the Copa do Brasil is still recovering from a sprained ankle suffered in the match against São Paulo, on November 24, in a match in the Brazilian Championship.

The probable Athletico is Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha).

Check out the Hurricane related for the first match of the Brazil Cup decision:

Check out images of the Athletico boarding to Belo Horizonte:

Athletico boarding in Curitiba for the Brazil Cup final — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico fans party on boarding the Brazil Cup final — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico fans party on boarding the Brazil Cup final – Paulo Autuori — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico fans party on boarding the Brazil Cup final – Pedro Rocha — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico fans party on boarding the Brazil Cup final – Santos — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Athletico fans party on boarding the Brazil Cup final – Renato Kayzer — Photo: Anderson Grossl/RPC

Atlético-MG and Athletico play the first game of the Brazil Cup decision this Sunday, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte – ge follows everything in Real Time. The return match takes place on Wednesday, 9:30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️

  • Athletic-MG x Athletic: 12/12, Sunday, 5:30 pm – Mineirão (Brazil Cup)
  • Athletic vs Athletic-MG: 12/15, Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Arena da Baixada (Brazil Cup)

