With no evidence, Bolsonaro associates Covid vaccine to suspected embolism and thrombosis

RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again defended, this Saturday morning, the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 — a drug without scientific evidence and discarded by health authorities to fight the virus. During a ceremony for the declaration of marine guards, in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro questioned the effectiveness of vaccination as a form of prevention against the disease and, without proof or medical proof, the Chief Executive raised suspicions that Federal Deputy Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ) would be hospitalized with embolism due to side effects of the vaccine. And he also cited alleged cases of thrombosis after immunization.

— We make 400 million doses of vaccine available. Purchased from the moment they were made available. Whoever says the federal government didn’t buy the vaccine last year is blatantly lying. I didn’t have a single dose for sale — he said: — I took hydroxychloroquine and if I get contaminated again, I take it again. Not just me, thousands of people did the same thing. Can those who have already been vaccinated reinfect themselves? He can. I respect the physician’s autonomy.

And added:

“A case being studied right now. Deputy Hélio Lopes, my brother, is in hospital with an embolism. It appears to be a side effect of the vaccine. Let’s wait for completion. A doctor, last week, was shaken because a sister of his took it and he had a foot thrombosis. There has been a side effect. Have you read the package insert for these vaccines? At Pfizer it is written: we are not responsible for collateral damage.

Earlier this month, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined the opening of an inquiry to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro. The investigation originates from Covid’s CPI, which operated in the Senate this year, and will investigate Bolsonaro’s “live” statements made on October 21, in which the president pointed out a link between vaccination against Covid-19 and the development of AIDS, which is not true.

On Wednesday, in an interview with the newspaper “Gazeta do Povo”, Bolsonaro again attacked minister Moraes. The president stated that Moraes would be “in his backyard”. Without explaining the metaphor, Bolsonaro questioned that he was not defying the minister, but questioned whether he had “the courage to enter.”

“That’s what I said: he’s in the backyard.” Will he enter? Will he have the courage to enter? It’s not a challenge for him. He is advancing, not me. Now, this interests everyone in Brazil.

When asked whether the truce between the Executive and the STF had ended, Bolsonaro said that he is the target “every week” of investigations opened by the same ministers. He also said that he read information about an alleged link between the Covid-19 vaccine and AIDS in a report.

This Saturday, Bolsonaro returned to take a stand against the vaccination passport and said that “authoritarian governors” are imposing sanitary measures to control the spread of the virus.

— Ômicron is already in Brazil. It is a reality. We cannot say: we are going to block flights from that country to here if they are not vaccinated. I repeat: vaccinated contract the virus? Vaccinated transmits the virus? If it was up to me, there was only the PCR. It’s more effective than the vaccine. The vaccine does not prevent the virus from being contaminated and transmitted.

The president also attacked Covid’s CPI members, senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). And he said that “no country in the world” has fought the pandemic as well as Brazil.

— Whoever says that the government did not buy a vaccine last year is blatantly lying. Last year, there wasn’t a single dose for sale. The first dose was given in December in the UK. Forty, fifty days later we started to apply the first dose here. Who bought all the vaccines was the federal government. No one in the world has fought as effectively as we do.

Amid a new outbreak of the disease in Europe and the transmission of a new strain of the virus, Bolsonaro has returned to defend the right of people not to be vaccinated: “We never forbid anyone to take a vaccine. Now, freedom above all.” .

Bolsonaro participated in a Naval Guards Declaration and Sword Delivery ceremony by Frigate Captain Luis Barroso Pereira, a graduation of Navy aspirants. The president was accompanied by Rio de Janeiro governor Cláudio Castro and ministers Walter Braga Netto (Defense), Bento Albuquerque (Minas and Energy) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency).