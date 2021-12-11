With solid management, Athletico-PR fights for the win of the Copa do Brasil to expand its strength in the country’s football

O Athletic-PR that fights for the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil can increase the gallery of relevant titles of a club that believed in solid planning. About 20 years after prioritizing investment in its structure and projecting its cast, Hurricane is gaining strength in the Brazilian and South American football scenario.

Sports management and finance consultant, Cesar Grafietti details the THROW! which was essential for the Paraná club “to rise in value”.

– Athletico is the result of planning, which is everything we demand in football, but few have the capacity and patience to do it. Since the inauguration of the “half” arena, the club has been structuring itself, with a modern CT, investments in technology to assess the performance of all categories, and reaching the conclusion of the stadium – he said.

NEW MANDATE, SEARCH FOR NEW STRUCTURE

Kyocera Arena, first step towards the transformation of Arena da Baixada (Photo: Disclosure)

In 1995, Mário Celso Petraglia became agent with the proposal to completely modernize the Athletico. On his agenda were the revitalization of CT do Caju and also the Arena da Baixada. .

Hurricane was a pioneer in the country in another aspect: the “naming rights”. In 2005, the club made an agreement with Kyocera Mita and Arena da Baixada became Kyocera Arena. The stadium gained European standards and became a reference in Brazilian football.

Later, the Arena da Baixada took a new step in its modernization, becoming one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup.

BRAZILIAN TITLE AND FEATURED CAMPAIGNS IN NATIONAL FOOTBALL

Athletico-PR was Brazilian champion in 2001 (Photo: Arquivo LANCE!)

Gradually, the feeling that Athletico could dream of better days began to appear. In 1999, the team won the Libertadores selection, a competition organized to designate one of Brazil’s representatives for the 2000 continental competition. midfielder Axel and forwards Kelly and Kleber Pereira.

The first proof that it was on a new course came in 2001. With future five-time champion Kleberson and striker Dagoberto (both coming from the partnership with PSTC, Londrina club) and athletes like Cocito and Alex Mineiro, the team was Brazilian champion in 2001 , defeating São Caetano by 1-0.

Years later, players from the partnership with the PSTC (Londrina club) such as Fernandinho, Jadson and Alan Bahia arrived at the Arena da Baixada. In 2004, the team fought to the end in the Brazilian Championship, but lost the title to Santos. The following year, there was a strong trajectory in the Copa Libertadores until the final, but São Paulo ended up taking the trophy.

HIGH AND LOW IN THE FIELD AND WITH AN EYE OF FOREIGN TECHNICIANS

Miguel Ángel Portugal, Hurricane coach at Libertadores 2014 (Publishing / Atlético-PR)

Athletico-PR has not always had a full road. In some editions of Brasileirão, the team dealt with the fight against relegation and even suffered in 2011 the fall to Serie B.

However, in the eyes of economist Cesar Grafietti, Mário Celso Petraglia’s convictions were crucial for the Hurricane to maintain its planning.

– In the meantime, the club was even relegated, but the project was not abandoned. And this was possible because the club has an “owner”. A club with an owner and that has the correct vision has enormous chances of getting structured – he said.

In 2012, Athletico was bold when it turned to Uruguayan Juan Ramón Carrasco, who led the team to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the final of Paranaense. However, after fluctuations in Series B, he left the command. The team gained access under the command of Ricardo Drubscky.

In 2013, the team from Paraná went to the final of the Copa do Brasil under the command of Vagner Mancini, in a competition in which names such as goalkeeper Weverton, lateral Pedro Botelho and forward Marcelo Cirino gained projection. Qualified for the Copa Libertadores, Hurricane once again turned to a foreign coach: Miguel Ángel Portugal. However, the Spaniard resigned in May 2014.

CLINICAL EYE AND COMPETITIVENESS

The 2019 Brazil Cup title has already brought an exhibition of talent capture (Digue Cardoso/Agencia Freelancer

The search for a cast that would not stray from their financial standards continued to be part of the athletic routine regardless of performance on the field. For this, the club bet on a keen eye and good structure.

– There are two aspects that need to be considered: the first is that the club can choose well. It won’t always get it right, but it will miss less than the average, because it uses state-of-the-art performance analysis systems – said economist Cesar Grafietti, adding:

– The second is the virtuous circle: because they are financially balanced, athletes like to play for a club that pays on time. That’s why he manages to attract the athletes he wants, and who know they can fight for achievements – he concluded.

Full-back Renan Lodi and defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães have become a symbol of the revelation of athletes in a context in which State Championship is no longer a priority.

NEW ERA OF TITLE COLLECTOR

Nikão, present in the turn of the Hurricane (Photo: Publicity / Conmebol Sudamericana

A succession of top titles came in recent years. Under the command of Tiago Nunes, Hurricane had the impetus of Pablo and Nikão to enter the 2018 Copa Sudamericana. After two draws 1-1 with Junior Barranquilla, the trophy came on penalties.

The following year also had a unique flavor. With the balance of Bruno Guimarães and an attack formed by Nikão, Rony and Marco Ruben, the rubro-negros got the better of Internacional twice: 1-0 in Arena da Baixada and 2-1 in the middle of Beira-Rio.

The year 2021 has already yielded a bi-championship for the Arena da Baixada team. In a tight final at the Centenário Stadium, Athletico saw the historic Nikão celebrate the victory by 1-0 over RB Bragantino, in a “Brazilian style” decision.

The 29-year-old player, who started his career at Atlético-MG and before arriving in Curitiba in 2015 played for clubs such as Bahia, Ponte Preta and América-MG, shows another potential: to increase the competitiveness of the athletes who wear his shirt.

LEVEL TO… WORLDWIDE?

‘Athletico already occupies space that is rightfully his and has surpassed clubs such as Vasco or Botafogo,’ says Sports Value partner Amir Somoggi (EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP

Financial and marketing management specialist, Amir Somoggi points out that the value of the Hurricane has already left other traditional clubs in Brazil behind.

– Surely, Athletico already occupies the space that is rightfully his. His management over the last 20 years, focusing on building assets, in CT, at the stadium, football management seeking not to spend more than it collects, accumulating profits, producing and selling players, is in the place that was once Vasco or Botafogo . Today, the Hurricane is a strong shirt in modern management – he assured.

A study by Big Data Sports detailed that Athletico generated BRL 328.9 million in revenue in 2020, leaving clubs like Fluminense (BRL 194.3 million), Vasco (BRL 191.6 million), Botafogo (R) behind $166.4 million) and Cruzeiro (R$123.3 million).

After winning the Copa Sudamericana, the leader Mário Celso Petraglia promised to lead Athletico to the title of the Club World Cup in 2024. Sports Value partner Somoggi points out some obstacles for the club to dribble.

– Competitions with clubs that spend the most, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, São Paulo, Corinthians, tend to be increasingly tough. I believe Athletico will have to increase costs. This model of Hurricane will depend on more revenue. He doesn’t have as much operating income as Flamengo at the stadium. The big challenge is to grow in revenue to be able to spend more in a balanced way – and he warned:

– If it decides to spend the same way as others to try to win the titles, as happened with Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR will run away from its DNA of good management. His big challenge is to really invest more in marketing, the internationalization of the brand, to grow in revenue and spend with balance – he added.

Sports management and finance consultant Cesar Grafietti also talks about the risk of falling into traps.

– Knockout competitions always have the possibility that someone theoretically weaker will win. But getting into the big mistake of managers, the expectation can never be so high. Is it possible to beat Libertadores? Yes, see the fact of winning and reaching the final of the Copa do Brasil, as complicated as the Libertadores. But it’s not obvious to any club, so planning it seems far-fetched. World, then, no way – pointed.

For Grafietti, there is another aspect to Petraglia’s statement.

– It is important to understand the message: he wants the club to compete at a high level, and in knockout competitions, where the financial difference has less impact than in a long competition like the Brazilian – he said.

While the Club World Cup is a distant dream, Athletico-PR turns its attention entirely to the Brazil Cup final against Atlético-MG.