Without Connect SUS, see how vaccination against Covid is in the main cities of SC

after the hacker attack that shut down the Connect SUS application, data on vaccination of Brazilians and other information from the Ministry of Health can no longer be accessed. With the problem, the A.D made contact with the city halls of the main cities of Santa Catarina to find out about the vaccination against Covid this weekend.

See what the city halls of Florianópolis, Criciúma, Joinville, Blumenau and Chapecó said:

Florianopolis

Vaccination in the capital normally takes place on the 11th, Saturday and the 12th, Sunday. According to the city of Florianópolis, the data will go to its own medical record system and will be exported to the Ministry of Health later.

According to the municipality, the Health Department will promote on the 11th, the second “Sabadão da Vaccination”. The action offers vaccines against Covid-19 in all Health Centers in the capital, with the exception of the Caieira da Barra do Sul Health Center, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Itinerant vaccination also takes place, which takes the vaccine to strategic places to increase adherence to the immunizing agent. Check out the weekend schedule:

​

​ Saturday, December 11, from 9 am to 3 pm: in front of the EBM Osvaldo Galupo – Morro do Horácio

​ Sunday, December 12, 9 am to 4 pm: Casan Bag, North Seaside ​

​

Who can vaccinate?

​

​ First dose: Persons 12 years of age or older;

​ Second dose: Everyone who met the deadline (except for those who will receive immunization from Janssen, which will not be applied this Saturday);

​ Booster: Persons 18 years of age or older, 5 months after the second dose and people with a high degree of immunosuppression, 28 days after the second dose. ​

​

Joinville

Joinville also does not have the vaccination schedule affected by the problem in ConnectSUS. As the city hall, the health department works with a municipal system, so when the Ministry of Health services return, the data will be retrieved and placed on the national platform. According to the press office, the weekend schedule takes place normally.

Blumenau

The Municipality of Blumenau also has its own database and informed that proof of vaccination is available through the Pronto Mobile application. Depending on the municipality, vaccinations scheduled for the weekend occur normally and are placed in the state and federal system later.

To access the vaccine registration through the application, the user only needs to have an up-to-date registration at the reference health unit. The app is available for Android and iOS.

Criciuma

Over the weekend there will be no vaccinations in Criciúma. According to the city hall, the reason is not the fall of ConnectSUS, but because there was nothing programmed. For a few weeks, the municipality has been vaccinating only from Monday to Friday.

According to the city hall, the municipality has the Minha Vacina platform, where all the vaccination records against COVID-19 are located. That’s why the vaccination schedule follows normally in the city, and as soon as the Conecta SUS comes back, the data will be updated there too.

According to the municipality, while the system is out, proof of vaccination can be requested by the citizen at any Health Unit in the municipality, which are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. It is necessary to present a document with a photo just to withdraw the receipt, and it has to be the person.

Chapeco

According to the city of Chapecó, those who have the printed proof of immunization will be vaccinated, those who do not, will have to wait.

The booster will be available for those who took the first dose until October 15th. The schedule started this Thursday, 9. Check the schedule:

​

​ Janssen booster vaccination at the Rectory of the Federal University of Fronteira Sul (formerly Bom Pastor), on Saturday 11, from 8 am to 12 pm. As the city hall, after noon, immunization occurs on demand, also at the university.

​ Vacimobile vaccination: on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th, from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm, at Praça Coronel Bertaso. ​

​

