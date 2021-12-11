Without knowing about death, Mileide talks about Marília Mendonça on RecordTV

This Friday (12/10), Mileide Mihaile records participation in Hora do Faro. To receive the 12th out of A Fazenda 13 in the program’s studio, RecordTV redoubled its sanitary protocols. Before the start of recording, Mileide spoke about expectations for the final stretch of the reality show and revealed that she believed that the closing show of the program would be performed by Marília Mendonça.

The knockout of the week still doesn’t know that the singer died in a tragic plane crash in early November. In the production of Hora do Faro, everyone is prohibited from touching the subject. The station doesn’t know how Mileide might react to the news.

Mileide Mihaile records Hora do Faro Mileide Mihaile records Hora do Faro Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile was the twelfth out of A Fazenda 13Play/PlayPlus doralice mother mileide mihaile Doralice and Mileide: influencer does not know about the mother’s illnessreproduction Mileide Mihaile cries in The Farm 13 On the reality show, she had a crying fit on the same day the news about Dona Doralice’s cancer was releasedPlayback / PlayPlus 0

The increased attention to the sanitary care applied during the recording has an explanation: the ex-peoa will return to confinement to participate in the final dynamics of the rural reality of Record. In the studio, Rodrigo Faro insisted on advising those present at the recording about the measures. No one can hug or approach Mileide. The team has been reduced and everyone works wearing masks. The presenter himself, by the way, only removed the protection when the recording started and will put it back on during breaks. Faro only greeted the elimination of the week from afar.

Behind the scenes, everyone involved in the program was instructed not to comment with Mileide about the illness of her mother, Doralice. As revealed by the column LeoDias, she is treating cancer of the uterus.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.