Woman breaks bathroom sink when having sex in restaurant and gets arrested

Kathryn Trammel, 37, was arrested after breaking a bathroom sink at Irish 31 restaurant in Seminole, Florida (USA). According to the police, the incident happened when she was having sex in the establishment’s restroom, on Tuesday afternoon (7), and caused damages of at least US$ 500 dollars (R$ 2,800) to the owners.

Also according to local authorities, the woman even left the bathroom “with a friend” and then returned to the room in a second moment, when the sink was broken.

Upon having her rights cited by the arresting officer, Kathryn He reportedly said that she and “her friend were in an intimate moment in the bathroom and broke the sink,” Seminole’s chief of police said, but was not told how the sink was damaged.

According to the website The Smoking Gun, which specializes in police reports, the document registered at the police station says that Kathryn and a friend were asked to leave the restaurant after employees discovered what happened in the bathroom.

Kathryn was formally charged with criminal damage as the restaurant owner decided to press charges. However, she was released on bail – the amount was not disclosed. Her friend, on the other hand, according to the website, had no formal complaint found in the police system and, therefore, appears not to legally respond to the case.