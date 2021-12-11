Woman separates, party and burns “unlucky” wedding dress

The English Abby Thompson decided to “celebrate” the end of his marriage in a very unusual way. To celebrate the divorce, the woman threw a party and, on that occasion, destroyed the dress she wore at the ceremony. With friends and family in attendance, Thompson played with ink and eventually burned the play.

At 26, the resident of Middlesbrough, England, filed for divorce in December of last year. But just nine months later, in September, the separation was confirmed. Abby had been married to her ex-partner for about seven years. They have a child together.

According to the young woman, the dress saved for years was “unlucky”, and she would not want to pass that bad luck to another woman.

“It was my idea, the dress brought back a lot of bad memories. I felt like it was the last part that connected us and I just wanted that out of my life. I was angry and hurt, I needed to get it out in a safe way, so I thought, ‘What better way than destroying the dress?’” she said, according to the Mirror newspaper.

The “divorce party” took place in October this year and it was a real joy. “I burned it so there was nothing left, no dresses in the trash or something. He completely disappeared from the earth and everything that was attached to him was gone. That part of my life is over and I have a whole new life to experience and explore,” he said.

