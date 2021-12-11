Woman takes a wave picture and sees Jesus’ face: ‘I feel very blessed’

Woman takes wave picture and sees Jesus’ face: ‘I feel very blessed’ | Photo: Reproduction/The Mirror/Tracey Bosworth

One woman felt blessed after reviewing photos from a trip and noticing the face of Jesus in one of them. Tracey Bosworth told the The Mirror who loves photographing the sea and has an almost spiritual connection with the ocean. The woman was on Oddicombe Beach, in the British city of Torquay.

Tracey said she hadn’t noticed the blessed record at the time she took the photo. “I took a lot of pictures so I was going through them to find one or two to post on social media and I found this picture with Jesus in it. I’m so excited. I feel so blessed,” said the woman.

The owner of the registry said that her relationship with the sea is intense and spends a great deal of time observing the coast. “I have a relationship with the sea. I spend most of my time on the coast, that’s where I’m happiest. I love watching and I love taking pictures. Combining the two is my idea of ​​paradise,” she said.

In Tracey’s photo, it is possible to see the outline of Jesus’ face as a wave leans on after hitting a cliff. “I noticed that due to the high tide, the waves crashed against the steps that extended horizontally to the beach, almost in its entirety. The waves were sometimes quite big”, he said.

Some people who have seen Tracey’s photo have also compared it to the traits of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, or Neptune, the Roman god of fresh water.

Information is from The Mirror website.