Woman who denounced aggressions by Clayson, a Cuiabá player, publishes photos of the injuries | Sport

Throw! Woman who denounced aggressions by Clayson, a Cuiabá player, publishes photos of the injuries

Danielle Sarti,

woman who denounced the aggressions of Clayson and Rafael Gava



, Cuiabá players, published photos of injuries that would have been caused by the athletes. The 22-year-old girl was hospitalized last Tuesday after being assaulted at a Motel and trying to kill herself as a result.

– I would like to reiterate my condition at the time of not saying much due to my unstable condition. You shouldn’t talk about what you don’t know. I’m in a municipal hospital, very well structured, I was very well cared for here. They [os agressores] are in their house. What is out there is that I will receive millions, 100,000 in compensation. Guys, what is that? I’m in a public hospital, with no support from anyone involved and you come with ‘gossip’? Please… let me recover – posted the victim.

– There are things that only the Justice can investigate, the fact will be investigated. It’s no use coming like vultures and posting with half-truths and adding things that don’t exist. I’m not getting a penny for psychological support, and I won’t. Unless I go to court with a lawyer and get an out-of-court settlement or spend years waiting for that to happen. Respect each other’s pain, I don’t want fame – completed Danielle Sarti.

Yesterday afternoon (9th), Cuiabá announced the termination of the contract of Clayson, one of the players accused of the aggression. Midfielder Rafael Gava denied the complaint and claimed to be at home with family members during the case. In a statement, the club said it had dismissed the former Corinthians striker after he confirmed his participation in the incident.