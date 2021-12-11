Wonder Woman will have Nemesis system similar to Shadows of Mordor

One of the most unexpected announcements presented yesterday (9), during The Game Awards 2021, developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. Games, wonder woman will use the Nemesis System.

The game will be an open world adventure and will bring back the social system of randomly generated friends and enemies, as seen in Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor) and Media Earth: Shadows of War (Middle-earth: Shadow of War).

Still without many details revealed, it is to be expected that the feature — patented and exclusive to Monolith — is more refined in the upcoming Wonder Woman game, as it’s been four years since the last game in the series Middle Earth.

According to the game’s YouTube ad video description, in Wonder Woman players will be able to “forge deep connections with enemies and allies” via Nemesis System along the journey of the Princess Amazon from DC Comics.

The Wonder Woman game will be of the Action genre and will accompany Diana of Themyscira in an unprecedented adventure in the open world. The plot will set in the DC universe, giving players the mission to “fight to unite” the Amazon community with the “humans of the modern world”.

wonder woman still no release forecast. So far, there has been no confirmation from WB Games or Monolith on which platforms should receive versions of the game.