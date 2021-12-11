Worst wave of tornadoes in a decade leaves dozens dead in the US

A rare and violent wave of tornadoes for this time of year hit the United States this Friday night and Saturday morning with damage and casualties in what may be the worst fatal severe storm event since the tornado wave. of 2013.

Yesterday, December 10th, marked 3,125 days since the United States last recorded an EF5 tornado. This is the longest “EF-5 drought” since official records began in 1950 and may be over. The last occurrence was on May 20, 2013, in Moore, Oklahoma.

The death toll in this tornado outbreak is still uncertain, but it will be very high. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, tornado casualties in the West and Kentucky can range between 70 and 100. Beshear declared a state of emergency and asked for federal help.

This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life. I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to @POTUS for an immediate federal emergency declaration. https://t.co/KmMOl95t1N

Buildings, homes and business structures were completely destroyed in the tornados passing through the states of the central region of the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people are without light. The occurrence of tornadoes at night and at a time when the phenomenon is less common may have caught many people off guard, contributing to the increase in the number of victims.

Not really the kinds of records you want to see broken. The Mayfield, KY tornado has lofted debris over 30,000 feet into the air. That’s among the most intense ever record. pic.twitter.com/mIkuZzggHC — Tyler Hofelich (@T_Hofelich) December 11, 2021

Good lord, Mayfield, Kentucky taking a direct hit from a tornado… pic.twitter.com/MCuQY0Espi — Bryan Wood (@bryanwx) December 11, 2021

Mayfield produced the three body scatter spike right when it entered town and it vanished just after passing through. The spike occurred entirely due to the tornado impact structures and lofting massive amounts of debris. No words for this kind of horror. pic.twitter.com/NCyvy0OYje — Sean Ernst (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) December 11, 2021

A terrifying, historic supercell. It’s not surprising, but all of the radar-based become intensity indicators, including a TDS up to 37,000 feet(!!!) and an accompanying debris plume suggest that a violent (EF4+) tornado impacted Mayfield, Kentucky this evening. pic.twitter.com/GNmH2J1iip — Sam Emmerson (@ou_sams) December 11, 2021

Located in western Kentucky, the city of Mayfield, with a population of 10,000, was hit hardest in this wave of tornadoes and was directly impacted by a large, violent tornado that has traveled hundreds of miles since its inception. A rare tornado emergency was even declared for Mayfield by the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Emergency Tornado including Mayfield KY until 10:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/fZeVlAguUR — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 11, 2021

Images of Mayfield after the tornado hit showed a scene of devastation with many houses and buildings destroyed. In parts of the Kentucky locality, there was only rubble.

This is the massive tornado that passed right below Paducah in Mayfield tonight .. prayers to those people affected by this pic.twitter.com/Tqp05NuAKO — cheekypoo (@NoelleCraine) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: At least 50 people killed in Mayfield, KY in ovenight tornado, per Gov. Beshear. 📸: Angela Robinson, @WLKY viewer pic.twitter.com/Q9dVUq9s86 — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) December 11, 2021

A violent tornado has raked through Mayfield, #KYwx tonight. Numerous folks were hurt & trapped inside the Mayfield Consumer Products building. S&R Continue. Building completely destroyed with vehicles in the roof of it. Governor reporting 50 fatalities in town. pic.twitter.com/LuzwL4xPwC — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) December 11, 2021

Most of the deaths, estimated at more than 50, took place in a candy factory where there were more than 100 workers and was hit directly by the tornado and was partially destroyed.

Possible made record to reach four states

American meteorologists throughout Saturday night used their social networks to express their fear of a single extremely violent tornado that may have been the first to hit four US states.

The tornado, possibly an EF-4 or EF-5, traveled over 300 kilometers across parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, causing extreme damage. Once confirmed the trajectory in official reports, it could become the tornado to travel the longest distance in the United States to date and the first to reach four states (Quad-State), surpassing the Tri-State Tornado of March 1925.

We are potentially witnessing history in the making. A mile-wide tornado that started out in Jonesboro, Arkansas and is now in Southwest Kentucky, just hitting Mayfield. 4 states, 150 miles of damage and destruction, multiple fatalities. The EF5 drought might just be over, sadly. pic.twitter.com/iPb5Hg1NF3 — 410_WX (@410_WX) December 11, 2021

The Quad-State Tornado traversed cities such as Valley View, Lake City, Leachville, Arkansas, and Hornersville, Rives, Gobler, Hayti, and Caruthersville, Missouri, before crossing the Mississippi River to Tennessee and finally to Tennessee. the Kentucky.

We might have had the first ever “quad-state tornado” tonight…in December. From the looks of the velocities, it’s very possible the same made traveled through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Absolutely wild. #ARwx #MOwx #TNwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/VRAKY4eG7f — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) December 11, 2021

As of 9:30 PM CT (Dec. 10), low-level rotation showed incredibly intense tornado activity having tracked across parts of FOUR states — AR, MO, TN, KY. This “Quad-State” event has resulted in extensive damage, and sadly, loss of life. pic.twitter.com/JVNBoKaN7w — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) December 11, 2021

POTENTIAL RECORD: If this verifies, we could be talking about the longest tracked/greatest distance traveled by a single tornado. Outperforming the notorious Tri-state tornado of 1925. https://t.co/32cxgs8Cmu @CNN @CNNweather https://t.co/TCsKsJonFC — Derek Van Dam (@VanDamCNN) December 11, 2021

Storms also hit the greater Saint Louis area, before moving to the state of linois. In Edwardsville, Illinois, a tornado hit an Amazon company warehouse and many workers were buried in rubble.

In Arkansas, a Dollar General store in Leachville was directly impacted by a tornado. Pictures posted after the storm showed that the store was destroyed and vehicles were overturned in the parking lot.

What caused the wave of tornadoes

A low-pressure system advances across the Midwest of the United States and the associated cold front has moved across southern and central states, generating an unusually powerful storm surge for December that may have generated more tornadoes than average. history of December tornadoes in the US territory. Low pressure and forward are responsible for the first winter storm of the season in the North American territory.

The storm brings severe weather, strong winds, snow and rain as it moves east. It’s what brought the first measurable snowfalls of the Thursday and Friday season in Rocky Mountain areas like Salt Lake City and Denver.

Snow has reached nearly three feet in spots in the mountains of southern Wyoming and Colorado. In Minnesota, police handled more than 130 traffic accidents and hundreds of flights were canceled in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

It is not uncommon for severe weather to accompany a winter storm. Winter storms often produce strong to severe storms with warm, moist air entering the Gulf of Mexico before the arrival of the cold front that precedes the frigid Arctic air. The meeting of cold and warm air masses forms low pressures deep in the interior of the continent, increasing the risk of severe weather.