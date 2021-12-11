Xuxa confesses to a friend that she felt bad when she found a boy from a censored film · TV News

After meeting former child actor Marcelo Ribeiro, Xuxa Meneghel lamented the consequences of the censorship applied to the film Amor, Estranho Amor (1982). The queen of the short ones said that she felt bad when she realized that she could have harmed her co-worker’s career with all the controversy surrounding the production.

According to the source of the TV news, Xuxa told a friend that the conversation with Ribeiro was “very good”. The former child actor said that censorship did not harm his work, that the matter is out of date, but the possibility that the film had a negative effect on the boy’s life made the presenter feel guilty.

The meeting between the two was promoted by Pedro Bial, who is leading a documentary about Xuxa’s career. For Globoplay’s production, the journalist had already reunited the mother of Sasha Meneghel with Marlene Mattos, its former director; they have staged a troubled breakup in the past.

According to information from journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Xuxa and Ribeiro watched excerpts from the feature together. At the time of filming Amor, Estranho Amor, Xuxa was 19 years old, and Ribeiro was 12. The work gave rise to accusations of pedophilia and pornography against the blonde.

So that the film was not shown, Xuxa paid US$ 60 thousand annually (approximately R$ 366.8 thousand at the current price) for the rights to the film. In 2018, after three decades of payments, the former Dancing Brasil titleholder gave up her recurring debt and started to encourage people to see the work directed by Walter Hugo Khouri (1929-2003).