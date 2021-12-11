Xuxa says thanks after the ‘Multishow Award’ and the web reacts with an explosion of affection: ”It was beautiful”

Xuxa Meneghel was the sensation of the moment at the Multishow Awards and collected accolades on the web

Xuxa Meneghel (58) is just gratitude after your participation in the Multishow Award last wednesday, 08!

On her social networks, the presenter and eternal queen of the little ones said that the award will be kept forever in her heart. Xuxa also thanked everyone for their affection.

“Give those tongues a clouse… my hairless daughter who is the love of my life @sashameneghel and my furry daughter Doralice (they already look alike)…”, she said, as she posted two records of the Sasha (23) with his beloved puppy, Doralice.

And, he ended talking about the Multishow Award: “The @multishow award is tucked away in my heart. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”

Through the comments, Xuxa’s fans tore up praise: “It razed DEEEEMAAAAIIIISSSSSS QUEEN OF LIFE!!!!!!!!”, “You deserve all the honors in the world.. God bless you always! I love you!”, “Xu, it was all so beautiful and special!”, ” Wonderful in everything, it was unique and special!!! Diva Queen”, were just some of the messages.

Xuxa Meneghel appeared stunning in the 2021 Multishow Award! The presenter was present at the event, accompanied by her husband, the singer Junno Andrade, from daughter Sasha Meneghel, from son-in-law João Figueiredo (22) and her dog Doralice.

