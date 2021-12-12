11 year old boy saves 4 brothers during fire

Per report

An 11-year-old boy gained hero status after making sure his four siblings safely escaped a fire at their home in Clarksville, Tennessee, USA. According to the NBC, Brody Sims said he knew exactly what to do in case of a fire.

“My mom and dad told us, if there was a fire, to grab everyone and run out of the house and call 911,” he recalled.

And that’s exactly what he did, when the flames reached the kitchen of his residence. “All you could see was just smoke coming out. I was looking for my brothers and my sister called 911.”

Brody’s aunt, Hannah Sims, he even created an online kitty on the website of GoFundMe to raise funds to renovate the house. And according to information published on the page, while your sister sydney asked for help, Brody sprang into action and “boldly managed to get his four brothers out of the house.”

Still reportedly, he ran through the fire to pick up his 2-year-old brother, who was in a room at the back of the house and was desperate to find his sleeping brother and get them out of there before the flames got worse.

“I was just crying and screaming my brother’s name,” he told the NBC.

Fortunately, Brody was successful in his efforts and was able to get his younger brother out of the burning house in time. “I did what any older brother would do,” he said.

“It was kind of surreal,” added Brody’s mom, Kimberly Sims, who was not at home at the time of the fire. “I am so grateful that the children were trained in what to do in emergencies. We are incredibly proud.”

While they are grateful to have their lives, the Sims family of seven lost almost everything in the fire, so they ask for help on the fundraiser page. “Their home is completely destroyed, along with most of their belongings, including awards that their father won while in the army, as well as the children’s toys and clothing. This tragedy hit his family just before the holidays.”