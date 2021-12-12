5 Near Future Predictions by Bill Gates

Last Thursday (9), bill Gates, one of the most influential men in the world, wrote a note for the end of 2021. predictions for the future of the planet, especially in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder left the company’s board last year and recently invested R$50 million in robots that help save water in agriculture.

Some of Gates’ predictions actually came to pass, one of which was that he said that in the 21st century, there would be a lot of flat-panel monitors. In contrast, his prediction that we would no longer use credit cards in 2007 did not happen. Check below some of Bill Gates’ projections for the coming years:

The worst of the covid-19 pandemic will end next year

With an optimistic view on his blog, Gates says he believes the worst phase of the pandemic will pass in 2022. The billionaire is sure that the world will not only return to normal, it will be better than it was before.

Bill said: “Because of the Delta variant and the challenges with vaccine uptake, we are not as close to the end of the pandemic as I expected now. I did not anticipate such a highly transmissible variant to come and underestimated how difficult it would be to convince people to take it. the vaccine and continue to wear masks.”

“I am hopeful, however, that the end is finally in sight. It may be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to an end in 2022,” he added.

2022 will be the year of the “new normal”

In the same direction as the forecast above, in addition to saying that the worst phase of the pandemic will end next year, the co-founder of Microsoft predicts a new normal for the world population.

“I think 2022 will be a year that many of us will finally enter a new post-pandemic normal. For me, that will mean going to the office a little longer as I hope the COVID cases will go down,” said Bill.

Speaking about his own future after the pandemic, Gates is also optimistic and says he will continue with some of his habits from the period of social isolation. “I’m looking forward to spending more time interacting with people through my blog and other channels. I’d like to keep my COVID-era habit of watching lots of educational videos on YouTube and subscription services like Wondrium, because they’re such a great one way to learn about obscure topics.”



The meetings will be common in the Metaverse within the next 3 years

One of the most discussed topics in recent times is metaverse, which is the term used to indicate a virtual world that will replicate reality through technological devices. Bill believes the future of meetings will take place in this new virtual space.

He says: “Over the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera images to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars. Facebook and Microsoft recently revealed their visions for this, which gave most people their first glimpse of what it will be like.”

“The idea is that you end up using your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in a real room with them. movement to accurately capture your expressions, body language, and the quality of your voice. Most people still don’t have these tools, which will delay adoption somewhat. (One of the things that made the rapid move to video conferencing possible was the fact that that many people already had PCs or camera phones.) Microsoft plans to release an interim version next year, which uses its webcam to animate an avatar used in the current 2D setup,” concludes Gates.

People will have more efficient remote medical diagnoses

An old dream of Gates and the population is that people can have health diagnoses without leaving their home. One of the possibilities that keeps this dream alive are smartwatches, which already offer health monitoring resources. It is expected that they evolve and do this follow-up work more precisely.

In a statement, he says: “Now, when it comes time for your annual physical, you probably need to go to your doctor’s office to take vital signs and blood. But what if you had a device at home that your doctor wanted Could you remotely control it to test your blood pressure? What if he or she could look at the data collected from your smartwatch to see how you are sleeping and what your active heart rate is? What if you could get your blood tested at a convenient location on the your neighborhood – perhaps your local pharmacy – that sends the results directly to your doctor? What if you could continue to see a primary care doctor you care about, even if you move to another state?”

Blood Test for Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Still on matters in the medical field, the co-founder of Microsoft is very optimistic about the future, including the blood test for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

“Another area to look at in 2022 is Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Huge progress has been made on that front recently, and there’s a reasonable chance that the first affordable and affordable blood test for Alzheimer’s will be approved next year. whether it’s a game changer for people who have the disease – which currently has no cure or even a way to slow it down – this test will accelerate progress in the quest for a breakthrough in treatment,” revealed Gates with hope for the future of medicine.

Is that you? Which of Bill Gates’ predictions do you think will come true? Tell us in the comments!



Via: Gizmodo