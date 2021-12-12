6 fruits that can help you lose weight faster

It’s no secret that fruits are essential in a healthy diet. Also, there are fruits that can help you lose weight faster. Come understand more about the subject!

Basically they are so vital to our body. Furthermore, a study carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded that an inadequate diet of these foods is one of the top 10 risk factors for mortality in the world.

6 fruits that can help you lose weight:

First of all, fruits are low in calories, in addition to providing great satiety. In this sense, these are the six main fruits to lose weight quickly, and also their benefits:

1. Strawberries

First, they increase iron absorption and are an antioxidant because they contain vitamins E and C. In addition, they provide fiber, beta-carotene and folic acid.

2. Oranges

Second, the orange should eat the whole fruit instead of the juice. In this way, the body absorbs all the fiber, unlike when juice is consumed.

3. Plums

Then, plums reduce intestinal problems thanks to their amount of antioxidants and potassium. Therefore, these fruits are natural laxatives and also made up of 83% water.

4. Cherries

In short, cherries help keep your heart healthy and provide antioxidants. Furthermore, it is advisable to ingest 12 to 15 units a day, which is equivalent to one serving of food.

5. Kiwi

Meanwhile, kiwifruit provides five times more vitamin C than oranges. That’s why it is so recommended, as well as helping to control weight and intestinal transit.

6. apple

Finally, apples are rich in antioxidants such as catechins and chlorogenic acid, in addition to containing fiber such as quercetin, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Disclaimer: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. In case of doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

