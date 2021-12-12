88% of Brazilians support the requirement of vaccination for workers

Nearly nine out of ten Brazilians, or 88% of the country’s population, agree with the measure that requires employees to provide proof of the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 as a prerequisite for working. This is what the Ipsos survey entitled “Covid-19 and the Work Environment” points to, released this Thursday (9).

The survey shows that the approval of the measure in Brazil, which requires employees to receive the two doses of the vaccine, is higher compared to the world average, which presents an approval of 78% in favor of the determination.

The Ipsos study interviewed 14,400 employed adults from 33 countries, including 1,000 in Brazil, and was carried out between October 22nd and November 5th. The margin of error is 3.5% plus or minus.

Among the 33 countries surveyed, Brazil has the eighth highest approval rating for the measure. China (97%), Singapore (93%) and Malaysia (93%) lead the way. Hungary (46%), Russia (52%) and Poland (59%) registered the lowest rates.

About 80% of Brazilians also agree that companies must require that unvaccinated people undergo daily tests against the new coronavirus. And that employees must wear a mask in common areas and when they are close to other people. Both indexes are above the global average, which presented 74% and 81%, respectively.

Finally, the survey highlights that 66% of Brazilians would receive the immunizing agent to keep working, while 21% would agree to undergo routine testing. 5% would look for a way to refuse both conditions and keep their job; 4% would resign; 5% were unable to answer. The population of China recorded the highest rates of people who would accept to receive the immunizing against Covid-19 as a condition to keep the job, with 85% approval for the measure.