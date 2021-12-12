‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide Mihaile discovers Marília Mendonça’s death and reveals reaction

Mileide Mihaile told her followers that is already aware of the death of Marília Mendonça. In her Instagram Stories, she said she was very sorry for the tragic plane crash that killed the Queen of Suffering. Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife said that “lost her voice after being refreshed with so much”. “I was in shock,” declared Mileide. During the participation in the program “Hora do Faro”, the one eliminated from the week of ‘A Fazenda 13’, this Friday (10), he said that he was rooting for a show by Marília in the final of the reality show on Record.

“Send a kiss to Marília Mendonça’s family, my condolences to the fans, to everyone who loved her. I also loved it very much. It’s a shame that everything that happened and, little by little, I’m getting updated with everything that’s happening,” Mileide said. God is comforting our hearts,” continued the businesswoman.

Even after Mileide’s comment about Marília Mendonça, the production of “Hora do Faro” chose not to tell her about the accident. Backstage, the professionals involved in the recording were instructed not to talk about the tragedy, which, in addition to the singer, killed four other people.

Mileide Mihaile discovers mother’s cancer and updates health status: ‘She’s fine’

The former child was also aware of her mother’s illness, Doralice, who discovered cancer in the uterus when Mileide was still confined. At the time, she chose not to let her know about the problem. In Stories, she thanked her followers for cheering on her mother’s recovery. “I want to thank you for all the prayers, all the positive energy that you threw at me and her, my family. Tell her she’s fine, that she’s already receiving all the right treatment. Thank you very much, guys, from my heart,” he said.

After talking about Marília Mendonça, Mileide stated that she trusts the recovery of Dona Doralice, who believed that her daughter felt that she was not well at the time of her diagnosis. “I also trust him that he will restore my mother’s health one hundred percent,” he said.

Mileide Mihaile reacts to discover Wesley’s mother’s cheering Safadão

During “Decompression Cabin”, “The Farm” web show, presenter Lucas Maciel updated Mileide Mihaile on some events of the last few months. The businesswoman left with just 0.1% of the difference in votes against Solange Gomes and was surprised to learn that her former mother-in-law, Dona Bil, publicly supported her stay on the program.

“One piece of gossip that was asked a lot to talk about is that even your ex-mother-in-law made a joint effort for you to stay,” said Lucas Selfie, host of “Decompression Cabin,” the reality show’s web show. “I can’t believe it! Oh, Bil, I love you, so much!”, expressed Mileide Mihaile, saying “I love you” in English.