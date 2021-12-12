A target for Corinthians, Cavani asked for ‘hefty’ to close with Atlético-MG

Credit: Michael Regan Getty – Images

Seeking a strong center forward for 2022, Corinthians demonstrated that they want to hire another star for the squad. As Cavani could go free on the market in 2022, the board conducted a poll by Manchester United’s center forward. Despite a possible agreement being extremely difficult, Atlético-MG, in 2020, opened conversations with the player, something that demonstrated the possibility of the athlete playing in Brazilian football.

According to “GE”, Galo even offered 14 million euros for a three-year contract (BRL 30 million per year), a contract that would earn R$ 2.3 million per month, tax-free. Despite this, Cavani, who was free on the market, asked for an even greater amount for the deal to be completed.

To accept intensifying conversations, Cavani demanded BRL 64.7 million per year ($4.9 million per month). Thus, Atlético-MG withdrew from closing with the Uruguayan, who ended up hitting Manchester United. Now, it remains to be seen whether Corinthians plans to offer astronomical figures to the center forward.

While he was football director at Corinthians, Duílio Monteiro Alves, current president of Timão, revealed that he had sounded out Cavani and Neymar. At the time, the two players were quoted to leave PSG, a situation that prompted the survey.

“I’ve already consulted with Neymar and Cavani when they said they would leave PSG. We have to look for the best for Corinthians. Didn’t you have the information that Cavani wanted to play in South American football? I have to go after, why not?”, he told “Radio Transamerica”.

READ TOO

Cavani at Corinthians? A poll from the São Paulo club shakes the web: “Duílio has a plan”

Neto elects Corinthians’ worst player and appoints “ideal coach” for Timão

Corinthians: 10 suggestions for Christmas gifts for a club fan

“The attitude of the president of Atlético-GO was shameful”, says Neto

Gabigol reveals the biggest dream of his football career and surprises

Torcida do Grêmio publishes note, exempts Renato from guilt and pressures Bolzan with two “obligations” for 2022

Atlético-MG fires attacker arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

Who wins the Worlds? Verstappen or Hamilton? journalists opine

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table