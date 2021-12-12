Actor André Gonçalves has a new prison order for not paying child support for his eldest daughter – Zoeira

After being held under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for her daughter Valentina, 18, the actor André Gonçalves received a new arrest warrant for the same reason. This time, the eldest daughter is the plaintiff. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

Manuela, the actor’s 23-year-old heiress, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio de Janeiro’s court for delayed food. The process is still in progress at the 4th Family Court in the capital and awaits the judge’s decision.

end career

“So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and end my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested,” declared the actor in an interview.

The actor’s eldest daughter, who charges a monthly pension of R$6,000, did not accept the late payment of the R$20,000 agreement offered by André Gonçalves in the last month of October. She is also now asking for her father’s imprisonment for a debt of R$ 109 thousand.

The report in the Rio de Janeiro newspaper sought the defense of those involved in the process. Attorney Juliana Lima dos Santos, who leads Manuela Seiblitz’s lawsuit at the 4th Family Court, declined to comment on Gonçalves’ statements alleging that the process is under judicial secrecy.

Cynthia Benini’s defense, Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho, has not yet commented on the matter.

debts

The decision of house arrest and use of electronic ankle bracelets already handed down by the Santa Catarina Court was, according to the actor, due to a debt of R$ 13,500 charged in a new lawsuit filed by Valentina, referring to a three-month delay in the pension of BRL 4,500 to which it would be entitled.

There is another lawsuit filed by Cynthia in São Paulo that charges another R$ 350 thousand for lack of payments made to the former couple’s daughter, but which is still under negotiation.

Son Pedro, 20, from marriage to actress Myrian Rios, is the only one who has a good relationship with his father. Currently, he receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.

