actor’s lawyer wants court settlement after arrest

After the arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his daughter, André Gonçalves will try to reach an agreement in court.

in conversation with splash, Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, informed that they are awaiting notification from the court and the arrival of the electronic ankle bracelet so that André remains under house arrest. He anticipated that the actor will try to reach an agreement, but that he still cannot reveal which one, as it is a process in secret of Justice:

We’ll try to settle in court. He has been unemployed for six years. You will only be able to pay something when you have a job and can work. He’s still not wearing the anklet, he’s waiting to arrive.

André Gonçalves and his daughter, Valentina Benini Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, André cried and said that he couldn’t stand “so much pressure for money” and said that the arrest requested by his own daughter was “devastating”. He also informed that he will end his career as an actor amidst the controversy.

So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested. In closing I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore. I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start. I’ve been living this for five years.

André also criticized the legislation that establishes child support and said he is not a bad person with his children:

“It’s cruel that law (alimony) determines imprisonment in private prison because it doesn’t solve it. I don’t have R$ 350 thousand or R$ 110 thousand. I’m going to prison. So I think it’s disproportionate because, as I’m a self-employed worker, I can’t pay BRL 6,000 for one and BRL 4,500 for another. I feel like I’m at the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them.”

André Gonçalves is going to serve house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet for owing R$ 350,000 in pension to 18-year-old Valentina Benini.