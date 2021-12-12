Actress who played Maria do Bairro dies in Mexico

interpreter of agrippina, in Maria of the Neighborhood, Carmen Salinas he died last Thursday (09), aged 82. According to information from the family, who released the news this Friday (10), on social networks, the actress had been hospitalized for about a month in a hospital in Mexico.

“With deep pain, we communicate that actress Carmen Salinas passed away on December 9, 2021”, says the statement. According to the note, the artist had a cerebral hemorrhage caused by hypertension and has since been in a coma.

“We appreciate the messages of support and tributes, as well as all the affection and prayer that helped our beloved Carmen”, ends.

Carmen made her television debut in 1964 and worked on projects such as La vecindad, La frontera, Sublime redención and El chofer. The artist’s notoriety came after, in 1992, she joined the cast of Maria Mercedes.

Three years later, Carmen was cast in Maria do Bairro, a soap opera starring Thalia and actors Itatí Cantoral, Arturo Peniche and Laura Zapata.

Carmen Salinas was successful in her career

In the serial for those who don’t remember, it was to the character of Carmen that Maria delivers her newborn son. Agrippina is the one who raises the baby and Maria, then, starts looking for the boy later.

On open TV Maria do Bairro was shown several times on SBT. In streaming, the plot can be seen on Globoplay.

It is worth remembering that Carmen’s last work on TV was Minha Fortuna é te Amar, a soap opera in which she played Doña Margarita and was produced by Nicandro Díaz González. The serial started to be shown on November 8th.

The Mexican woman’s success is so great that she has a place on the traditional Hollywood Walk of Fame. By the way, she even acted in some films, among them Did someone see Lupita?, in 2010, which was starred by singer and actress Dulce María, Carmen Salinas and Cristián de la Fuente.