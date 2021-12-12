After a businessman guaranteed his departure, Benítez appears sad on social media

Martín Benítez’s manager, Adrian Castellanos, guaranteed last Friday that the player will not remain at São Paulo in 2022. This Saturday, on his way to Argentina, the midfielder manifested himself on social networks, appearing saddened by having to leave the Morumbi club.

On his way to Argentina, Benítez posted a photo with the São Paulo shirt accompanied by a sad emoji and the tricolor flag. With his loan coming to an end, the midfielder will now have to look for a new club to pursue his career.

São Paulo paid US$300,000 for Benítez’s loan by the end of the year, in three installments. There was a purchase option fixed at 3 million dollars (R$ 16.8 million), an amount far above the financial reality of Tricolor, which even tried to renew the athlete’s loan for another season, something that was denied.

Benítez leaves São Paulo having scored four goals and given another six assists. His best moment at the club was in the knockout of the Campeonato Paulista. In the final straight of the Brasileirão, the shirt 8 also had some flashes, but not enough to become the absolute titleholder, because he suffered a lot with the physical part, as has happened in other clubs where he played.

Leave your comment