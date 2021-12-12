After actresses and author, Murilo Benício decides to date a journalist from Globo

Mother's love
Murilo Benício affair with Globo journalist (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Murilo Benício has dated several actresses from Globe and the author of novels Manuela Dias. However, he has now moved to another and is with a journalist from the network, Cecilia Malan.

He is 50 years old and she is 38. According to columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, he is torn between recording the remake of Pantanal and visiting his beloved outside Brazil.

That’s because she’s an international correspondent in London. The relationship between the two became a topic in the corridors of the channel. In addition, colleagues from São Paulo and Rio are making waves.

The two are discreet on social media and don’t usually post anything about their personal lives. They don’t even follow each other on Instagram. Almost all of the actor’s opening scenes in Pantanal are already recorded.

Now, the cast is on vacation and will only resume work after the holiday season. Cecília, it is worth remembering, has a two-year-old daughter, from the relationship with the Frenchman Pierre Antoine, with whom he stayed until 2020, after seven years.

Murilo Benício, in turn, has been single since July 2020, after breaking up with Manuela Dias. Before her, he was married for seven years with Debora Falabella.

Giovanna Antonelli is the mother of Murilo Benício’s son

Giovanna Antonelli opened his heart when he recalled the beginning of his relationship with Murilo Benício backstage at the recordings of The clone, in 2001.

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the actress recalled the fact that she kept the relationship, at first, confidential:

“We only disclose it when we actually decide to get involved. In fact, I always liked to preserve my intimacy. Or the least of it, since our lives are so exposed because of work”.

Fruit of the relationship, Pietro was born, now 16 years old. About the heir, the famous tore up praise. “Pietro is the best. Superson, responsible, fair, loving. Oh, I’m a real slob. He is very much loved. A great guy. I’m a fan”, he stated.

