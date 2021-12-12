After centuries, Belgian nuns join monks in brewing beer – 12/11/2021

When the nuns of the Abbey of Maredret in Belgium were struggling to raise funds for renovations, they turned to an occupation that for hundreds of years has been preserved by monks: the production of beer. i

The 20-member Benedictine community, founded in 1893, decided five years ago that it was time to enlist a brewer to brew beers infused with the community’s history and values, while helping repair leaky roofs and cracked walls.

After nearly three years of collaboration with brewer and importer John Martin, Maredret Altus, a 6.8% alcohol amber beer with cloves and juniper, and Maredret Triplus, an 8% ABV Blonde with coriander and sage, started to be sold last European summer.

The “Maredret” Blonde Image: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

“It’s good for your health. It helps with digestion. All the sisters like the beers, after all we are in Belgium,” says Sister Gertrude, adding that the nuns can drink a bottle each on Sundays.

The beers are based on spelled, a bean mentioned in the texts of St. Hildegarde—an 11th-century German Benedictine who inspired the Belgian order—and which grows in nuns’ gardens.

Edward Martin, master distiller and great-great brewer, says production reaches 300,000 bottles a year, and that he expects this figure to reach 3 million in the next few years. Outside Belgium, beers are already being sold in Spain and Italy.

Abbey beers, which involve paying royalties in exchange for using the names of abbeys, are common in Belgium, but until now they were restricted to the world of monks.

Maredret Abbey is just a kilometer away from the “male competition”, Maredsous Abbey whose beer in partnership with Duvel is widely available.

Sister Gertrude toasts with a “Maredret” Image: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

Sister Gertrude claims she doesn’t see them as rivals. “They were warned, informed and gave us the green light. It’s not a competition, but a complement,” he says.