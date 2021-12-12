After Devastating Tornadoes in US, Biden Says Weather Phenomena Are ‘More Intense’ Due to Climate Change | World

Share this news on WhatsApp

He called the series of storms “one of the worst” in American history. As of the last update of this report, tornadoes had left more than 70 dead.

The five states affected were:

kentucky (with at least 70 dead);

(with at least 70 dead); Tennessee (with at least 3 dead);

(with at least 3 dead); Arkansas (at least 1 dead);

(at least 1 dead); Illinois (at least 2 dead);

(at least 2 dead); and Missouri (at least 1 dead)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had earlier claimed that the casualty toll could reach more than 100 before Saturday ends.

“This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time,” Beshear said in an interview with local TV WLKY. He declared a state of emergency and activated the state’s national guard to assist in the relief of affected areas.

In the town of Mayfield, a candle factory was in operation when it was hit by the tornado. According to WLKY, more than 100 people were in the building.

“Mayfield will be ground zero,” Kentucky director of emergency management Michael Dossett told CNN. “The city took the worst blow. There is massive devastation,” he added, according to the AFP agency.

The White House had also already informed that federal funds would be directed to the places most in need.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 600,000 consumers in five states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania) were without electricity this Saturday evening.

See the situation in the states

Satellite images show line of storms sweeping the US

In Tennessee, extreme weather had killed at least three people as of Saturday morning, according to a state emergency agency official.

In Arkansas, the tornado destroyed the roof of a nursing home, killing at least one person and injuring five others, the county judge said.

In Illinois, the tornado took down much of an Amazon distribution warehouse, where dozens of people worked the night shift, processing thousands of orders before the holiday season. According to Reuters, two deaths were confirmed by local authorities.

The local police chief told media that about 50 people were at the Amazon warehouse when he was hit by the tornado around 8:30 pm on Friday (10).

