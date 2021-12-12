After Filipe Luís, Flamengo renews with Diego Alves and Diego Ribas until the end of 2022

Flamengo plans the next season and renewed with the athletes until the end of 2022

After failing to win big titles in 2021, the Flamengo plans the next season. And, this Saturday (11), it made two more renovations: Diego Alves and Diego Ribas.

The duo’s new contract appeared at the IDB, valid until the end of 2022. With this, the 85th generation is guaranteed until the end of next season, since Philip Louis had already renovated previously.

Diego Ribas was Flamengo’s second major reinforcement after the period of financial restructuring implemented in 2013. He was hired to help warrior to put the carioca team on the tracks of the way. However, it was tough.

Until 2019, the shirt 10 could not carry Flamengo to great achievements and was the company’s star in the failures in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he suffered a serious injury, but he returned in time and was responsible for the origin of the play that culminated in the historic goal of Gabigol in the turn against the river plate at the end of Libertadores Conmebol of 2019.

Diego Alves arrived a year after shirt 10 and went through the same problems. He suffered a serious injury that prevented him from playing in the final of the South American Cup 2017, competition that Flamengo got the runner-up.

In 2018, he accumulated problems with the technician Dorival Jr. and was away. In 2019, after talking to the soccer vice Marcos Braz, he resumed his position and was part of the starting lineup of the team’s main achievements, such as the 2019 Libertadores and the bi-championship of the Brazilian championship in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, he was the big name of the Supercopa do Brasil against the palm trees while shining on penalties.