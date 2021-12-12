‘After I left, the ratings dropped,’ says Day

After being dropped from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) in early December, Dayane Mello spent a few days less on the networks. Recently, the ex-peoa made a live and fired controversial statements about her participation in the reality show.

“In a way I was the protagonist of this ‘The 13th Farm’. People know that after I left, the show dropped its rating,” supposed the model, who was wearing a sad facial expression.

And do not stop there! In the broadcast to almost 4,000 people, Day also said: “I would love to have done a normal job, to have earned money, to live with little, to be away from the cameras, because when you have talent and have the ability to be in that place, you have to know that there is a lot of judgment, a lot of envy and that is so sad”.

Then, the ex-Gran Fratello Vip spoke about the Brazilian audience: “Unfortunately here in Brazil they didn’t want to understand me and they wanted to destroy my fame here. Everything I did in ‘A Fazenda’ people took elsewhere, no one saw the good things”.