After leaving Grêmio, Douglas Costa has already talked to his new coach

Douglas Costa lives a terrible atmosphere at Grêmio and should leave the club. However, it appears he knows this and is already lobbying for his departure. The athlete was seen at the end of the game against Atlético-MG talking to Cuca.

The cameras of the closed TV channel, SporTV caught Cuca and Douglas Costa hugging and talking at the ear. As there were already rumors that the athlete was the target of the Rooster, for the next season, this scene only increased speculation.

Keno has been speculated as a reinforcement of Arab teams and Douglas Costa can be seen as a luxury replacement. After all, the team from Minas Gerais would sell Keno for a nice price and get Douglas Costa for free, since Grêmio has neither financial conditions nor interest in keeping him.

Douglas Costa has a strange relationship with Grêmio that involves several contracts and could cause a lot of headaches. However, the tendency is for the athlete to settle down with another club and after a lot of bureaucracy he will be able to leave Immortal.

Atlético-MG should receive competition from Flamengo and Corinthians to have Douglas Costa. However, as Galo’s coach was seen talking to the athlete after Grêmio’s game, he may have come out ahead.

Another interesting point is that Atlético-MG knew how to manage its squad well, even with several players who suffer from injuries. Therefore, it could be the ideal path for the Grêmio attacker. But, this will only be sure for a few days.

