After leaving the Italian club, Douglas vents on the net: “Only you know what happens” – 11/12/2021

2016 Olympic volleyball champion and digital influencer Douglas Souza is without a club after leaving Italy’s Vibo Valentia last Thursday.

Dismissed from the team after ten games and two victories, the athlete is back in Brazil and registered his return on social networks. After suffering to adapt in Italy, Douglas wrote a message to his followers when he landed in Brazil this Saturday (11).

“I’m very happy that I’m here, I’m fine. I’m here with my family. (…) Take care! Only you know what you go through. Only you know what you feel. Don’t let anyone say what you feel. you have to seek to be happy. Only you know what you have to do to be happy,” he said.

“Be true to yourself no matter what. Don’t live to live up to other people’s expectations. Do what you have to do to make you happy,” he added.

Douglas had a quick and controversial spell at Vibo Valentia. According to the club, he would have disobeyed management’s directions. Now in Brazil, many fans used Twitter to speculate if the player was negotiating with Globo to participate in the reality show “Big Brother Brasil”, in 2022. Although there is no confirmation, Douglas has already said, in a recent interview, that he would agree to participate of attraction.

UNDERSTAND HOW DOUGLAS SOUZA LEAVES

In a statement released late last Thursday morning, Vibo Valentia, from Italy, commented on the departure of Brazilian pointer Douglas Souza. Douglas published on social media that he was leaving Italy and returning to Brazil and that he would later explain the reason for the decision.

In the note, the board of Vibo Valentia says that the Olympic champion “abandoned” the club without authorization. In an interview, Douglas denied leaving without warning.