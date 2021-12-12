After Monarco’s death, Feira das Yabás is maintained and promises tribute to the honorary president of Portela | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – The return of the traditional Feira das Yabás, scheduled for this Sunday (12), from 1 pm in Oswaldo Cruz, North Zone of Rio, is maintained and promises to honor the honorary president and bastion of Portela, Monarco, who died in this Saturday (11), at the age of 88. The samba dancer’s wake will be at the Portela court from 11am.

To perpetuate the bastion’s legacy, the organizers decided to create a “gurufim”, a type of popular wake where music, dancing and singing are performed in a happy way, in honor of the deceased.

According to Marquinhos de Oswaldo Cruz, the samba musician is only immortalized if his songs are sung. “That’s why we decided to keep the fair and make a great gurufim,” he said. Marquinhos also recalled an episode he lived with the master Monarco. “When my father died, on the day of the funeral, I had a show with Portela’s old guard. Monarco was the one who pulled me onto the stage.”

After two years of waiting, the fair will return in person, with free entry, and will also be broadcast on the official channel of Marquinhos de Oswaldo Cruz. For singer Marquinhos, the return to the fair is important to guarantee the perpetuation of the samba’s memory.

The Roda de Samba by the singer Marquinhos de Oswaldo Cruz welcomes the Brazilian singer, conductor, harmonica player, arranger, composer and musical director, Rildo Hora, for a great show. The organization asks that, even with Decree No. 49692 of October 26, 2021 in force, which releases and makes the use of masks in open spaces more flexible, the visitors of Feira das Yabás continue to take all precautions against covid-19 and using masks.

Big names in MPB, such as Dona Ivone Lara, Leandro Sapucahy, Leci Brandão, Arlindo Cruz, Danilo Caymmi, Fátima Guedes, Hamilton de Holanda, Jongo da Serrinha, Guinga, among others, have already been present at the fair.

Monarco had been hospitalized since October 21 at Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá. The bastion was a great poet from one of the most traditional samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. He joined the composers’ wing at the age of 17, in 1950, starting a long journey in the world of samba. The wake will be held this Sunday, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Portela court, in Oswaldo Cruz, North Zone. The burial will be at Inhaúma Cemetery, at 4 pm.

I fight in samba

Mestre Monarco joined the composers’ wing at the age of 17, in 1950, starting a long journey in the world of samba. He was born in Cavalcante, in the North Zone and as a child went to live in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense. Later, he returned to the capital, to Oswaldo Cruz, a neighborhood that is one of the birthplaces of Portela.