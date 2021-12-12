After ‘sell’ his name, Faustão runs the risk of a millionaire war with Globo· Notícias da TV

A Globo employee for the last 32 years, Fausto Silva will no longer have a contract with the audience leader at the end of this month. His relationship with the channel, however, will not end in 2022. While providing services for the company, Faustão granted the registration of different brands with his name, something that could cause a millionaire war during his new era in the Band.

Until May 2031, the brand Domingão do Faustão belongs to Globo, which means that the presenter will not be able to use his own name linked to a day of the week to name an attraction that he will command. For example, it will not be possible to create a “Sabadão do Faustão” or “Friday with Faustão”.

If that happens, Globo will have the right to contest the usage and trigger a long and costly court battle with the communicator. In addition, the station also has registration with the Inpi (National Institute of Industrial Property) of other staff with the seal of Fausto Silva.

See below for the list of Faustão brands that have the audience leader as titleholder:

Faustão’s Pranks (until February 2023)

Faustão’s crew (until December 2023)

Faustão Airplane (until February 2024)

Pizza do Faustão (until February 2029)

Circo do Faustão (until December 2029)

Faustão Truck (until July 2030)

Group Dance at Faustão (until July 2030)

Selection of Faustão (until September 2030)

As all these records are linked to the presenter, Faustão had to tell the Inpi that he granted the use. As he had a contract with the broadcaster at the time of the orders, the former owner of Domingão naturally made the authorization.

According to the Industrial Property Law, “the following are not registered as trademarks: a well-known pseudonym or nickname, singular or collective artistic name, except with the consent of the owner, heirs or successors”.

The Faustão name and the Faustão Relógios brand belong to Fausto Silva’s company. Without the presenter in the hired team, Globo will not explore any of these records for the next few years, but it can use them to try to cause problems for the Band.

Globo x Faustão

The war for brands presents itself in the field of hypotheses, as it is not possible to know how the relationship between the audience leader and her former employee will be from January onwards, when he will debut as commander of Faustão na Band, a daily and aired program in prime time, at 8:30 pm.

In recent weeks, the presenter was the subject of the painting Isto a Globo Mostra, at Caldeirão with Marcos Mion, and reappeared in Domingão during a VT used by Luciano Huck to pay homage to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021).

Faustão was prevented from saying goodbye to the public in June, when he was removed from the program he presented for 32 years. The presenter and Globo had informed in January that it would be on the air until the end of this year, but the audience leader did not like the communicator’s announcement that it would debut on the Band in January 2022 and chose to take it off the air before the Combined.