After storms left submerged cities, residents claim that BA government helicopters are stopped for lack of fuel

After heavy rains in southern Bahia hit about 30 cities in the state and left two municipalities almost completely submerged, volunteers and residents who mobilized to help flood victims complain about the inefficiency of the state government in sending equipment to the places. According to them, the available aircraft are stopped due to lack of fuel. So far, two children and an adult from the same family have been buried.

Last Friday night, Governor Rui Costa published on social networks that state agencies delivered medicines and food in helicopters, in Nova Alegria, district of Itamaraju, and in Jucuruçu, two of the cities most affected by storms. In the comments, residents say tons of food and other donations are waiting to be sent to the barracks due to lack of transport. A resident filmed a private aircraft doing the job, while two other government aircraft were stationary.

— I should be ashamed to send a helicopter to stay in the city, the helicopters came but stayed idle all afternoon for lack of fuel. The helicopter that helped and did something today was that of Congressman Dal Barreto, nothing to do with Mr. Rui Costa — wrote a resident in reply to the governor.

Another Internet user added:

— We all saw 2 helicopters stopped, without fuel, we have tons of food, clean water, medicine and nothing was taken. Let’s stop politicking, the population is isolated, without water or food, they need help!!!

Sought to clarify the allegations, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), which is at the front line of the disaster, has not yet commented.



Rains started on Tuesday (7) and hit more than 30 municipalities in the state.

The flooding started on Tuesday (7) and were increased in the south of Bahia by an extratropical cyclone formed on the south coast of the country this week. In Jucuruçu, more than 500 families are homeless and around 2,500 people have had their homes invaded by water. In Nova Alegria, almost all the residents were left homeless.

In an interview with GLOBO, Bertony Bration, a volunteer accompanying the case, reported that the water level has not reduced, which makes it difficult to search for people in the affected areas. According to him, the mobilization on the internet has helped to support the rescued victims.

— It has residents housed in schools and most of the people of Nova Alegria are in health centers and on a farm that has not suffered from the rains. In addition to our mobilization to donate food, clothing and medicine, we are also making an appeal for people to seek help points, because the water level is still critical, precisely because it has not stopped raining – he reports.

According to Rui Costa, the task force carried out by the Government of the State of Bahia since last Wednesday (8), aircrafts, boats, boats and trucks are being used to help residents of flooded communities. The distribution of food baskets, blankets, tarpaulins and medicines is carried out according to the diagnosis previously made by the state and municipalities.

The federal government published an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União which recognizes, through the Ministry of Regional Development, the emergency situation in 17 cities in Bahia. However, residents and volunteers report that cities have yet to receive federal aid.

“We’re trying to keep up the pressure, because the federal government hasn’t sent help yet. The climate is bad, we are afraid of other areas being devastated and what seems is that the governments spoke out just because the case took national proportions – Bertony points out.

The report also sought out the federal government to question what actions are being planned, but got no response.

Influencers and famous people mobilize to help

Former BBCs Juliette and Gil do Vigor disclosed on social networks, this Friday, ways for people to make donations to help the cities of Bahia affected by the rain. Influencer Felipe Neto also invited his followers to help victims of the flood, after donating R$ 100,000.Youtuber Whindersson Nunes also said that he is already budgeting for helicopters to send donations to the region.