After Thiaguinho assumed she was with Fernanda Souza, the actress posted a message ”The world is yours”

Thiaguinho participated in the program Lady Night, with Tatá Werneck, which was shown last week. At the time, he explained that he is with Fernanda Souza, even after the two separate. “I beg you to stay together”, asked the presenter and the singer said: “But we are together”.

After that, Fernanda Souza celebrated the contract signed by Pagodeiro with an international record label. The singer announced last Sunday (5) that he will start his international career and his ex-wife did not fail to praise him: “It will be a huge success! Go with everything, the world is yours”, said the famous woman.

After breaking up with Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho lives a romance with ex-BBB Carol Peixinho

Recently, Fernandinha announced her return to work, this time as host of a Netflix cooking show, Thiaguinho congratulated his ex-wife and sent a message that filled the shippers’ hearts with hope: Everything! Success, right! Like everything you do! Go with it, Ferdi!”.

That friendship remains, but fans who root for reconciliation may already be discouraged. That’s because the pagodeiro is currently having a romance with the influencer and ex-BBB artist Carol Peixinho.

Even though he avoided talking about the subject, it is no longer a secret that Thiaguinho is having an affair with Carol Peixinho. A snapshot of the two circulated on the internet in which they are having dinner together at a restaurant in Sorocaba after the pagodeiro show in the city.

According to information from Léo Dias, the two have been together since the end of recording No Limite, which took place in May. The two’s constant sightings have stirred the web, but neither has publicly taken up the romance.

