After Willian, Corinthians tries to sign yet another Premier League forward; center forward is Duílio’s dream

Corinthians is willing to hire a ”great level” center forward for next season and is studying some options. Names like Diego Costa, Dentinho, Ricardo Goulart and Talisca were recently aired. Now, according to the ‘GE’, also the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, who is at Manchester United. The site’s report spoke with the player’s manager and brother.

“We have to wait a bit (about a return to South America), we’ll see what possibilities exist. Obviously, if any team from Brazil comes up with a good project, we can always listen. I have the obligation to send all the options to Cavani “, said Walter Guglielmone to ‘GE’.

It is worth remembering that Cavani is in the final stretch of his contract with Manchester United, as his current link ends in the middle of 2022. At 34 years old, the player is also in the crosshairs of Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Boca Juniors. A few years ago, Duílio revealed that he had tried to hire the Uruguayan.

“I’ve already consulted Neymar and Cavani when they said they would leave PSG. We have to look for the best for Corinthians. Didn’t you have the information that Cavani wanted to play in South American football? I have to go after it, why not? Neymar There was also a rumor that it could be borrowed and that Flamengo could be an option, I went to look at the condition. Corinthians is very large, but the numbers were unfeasible. I’m giving extreme examples for you to understand what everyday life is like,” said the director for Rádio Transamérica, at the time, made in 2019.