Alckmin can join Solidarity to win presidential ticket with Lula

posted on 12/11/2021 06:00



(credit: CNA and PT Assembly/Disclosure)

After leaving the PSDB, former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin told allies that he does not want to be a “burden” for any party and is now studying the possibility of migrating to Solidarity, in order to make a double with the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022. Alckmin is still negotiating with the PSB, but the demands made by the party to accept him as vice-president for Lula’s slate for Planalto Palace have caused unease even before the paper’s marriage.

Membership in Solidarity emerged as an alternative and has been treated with secrecy. After participating, on Wednesday, in the 9th Congress of Força Sindical — arm of Solidarity — Lula was questioned by former union members, behind closed doors, if the alliance with Alckmin for 2022 was really a desire to be pursued.

“He was a good governor in São Paulo and composing a slate with him will be good for Brazil. Keep articulating. I want it”, replied the former president, according to reports from three participants at the meeting.

Five days earlier, on Friday, Lula had met with Alckmin at the home of former secretary Gabriel Chalita, in São Paulo, with the presence of former mayor Fernando Haddad, PT’s pre-candidate for the São Paulo government. The conversation, of course, went through acid criticism of the Jair Bolsonaro government. On these occasions, Lula only spares the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, for whom he has sympathy.

Coordination

The PT has already started to coordinate the campaign. Bahian publicist Raul Rabelo, who in 2018 signed Haddad’s TV show, alongside Otávio Antunes, is now the most quoted name to be Lula’s marketer.