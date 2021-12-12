Alex may return in Secret Truths 2; check details

Everything indicates that Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) will return in Secret Truths 2. According to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, the actor recorded a secret scene for the plot.

According to the publication, in one of the episodes that has not yet been included in Globoplay’s catalogue, the DNA test proves that the body found really belongs to Giovanna’s (Agatha Moreira) father.

Even so, the millionaire businessman reappears and, in revenge, kills Angel, who in this case was played by the double Roberta Franco after Camila Queiroz’s departure from the cast.

Rodrigo even recorded scenes of Alex alive and some flashbacks in the final sequence of the first season of the serial. The author of the plot, Walcyr Carrasco has not yet decided the outcome he will use for the current season.

Proof of this was that Agatha had to return from an urgent trip to record new secret scenes from the serial this Monday (06), at Estúdios Globo.

Rodrigo left suspicion in the air

Recently, the global heartthrob had already raised suspicions that he will again appear in the skin of the character Alex.

The sequel to the 2015 soap opera brings the story sequence after the death of his character, whose body was never found, and the actor ended up raising rumors that he will return.

On social networks, the famous published a photo in which he appeared with a scar on his face and a dirty jacket, raising signs that Alex Ticiano would have survived in history.

“Almost ready”, he wrote in the caption, without going into more detail. “I smell Alex returning from a lost island”, pointed out an internet user, anxious for the supposed return.

The author of the plot, Walcyr Carrasco, left it on the air about the chances of the businessman having survived the attack by Angel (Camila Queiroz).

“As in all stories, from classic tragedies to children’s tales, death has to be concrete and absolutely clear in order to be sure of the death of evil. If this door is not closed, no matter how small the gap, the possibilities come into play”.