Alinne Moraes doesn’t give morals to toxic dating: ‘I’m done in love’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram/@alinnemoraes Actress Alinne Moraes is a romantic partner of the ex, Cauã Reymond, in the new 9 pm soap opera, “Em Seu Lugar”

Even before becoming an actress, at age 19, Alinne Moraes had already achieved her financial independence. Totally different from the spoiled Barbara, her character in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, who lives off her rich dad and puts all her frustrations and joys on her marriage to Renato (Cauã Reymond), she’s been an emancipated woman since she was very young. From the state of Sorocaba, Alinne, who will turn 39 on the coming 22nd, started a successful modeling career at 13.

While in fiction Barbara is the victim of a toxic relationship, Alinne says she always jumped out of dating when she realized she could experience any kind of abuse. “I was afraid of shooting myself in the foot and losing everything I had achieved”, recalls the actress, who was already ready for an interview with Canal Extra minutes before the scheduled time. “I’ll get some water and coffee and I’ll call you right away”, he said, on WhatsApp, before the phone conversation. At the end of the interview, she admitted to being nervous even today when she needs to talk about herself.

Married to film director Mauro Lima, Pedro’s mother, age 7, remembers that it was her husband who was responsible for her first professional reunion with Cauã, her ex-boyfriend, in the film “Tim Maia” (2014). Now, in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the harmony between the two is evident: “I know there’s a frisson”. In just over an hour of conversation, Alinne talks about her current work on the soap opera, her professional partnership with Cauã, her jealous marriage, and assumes that she is a little controlling at home with her husband and son. “The boys understand me”.

Do you consider Barbara a villain?

Thais Teles Um Lugar ao Sol – Alinne Moraes, in a new partnership with ex Cauã Reymond, reveals: “Our eyes have known each other for years”

She is not the classic villain. It is very wrong, it will still do many things wrong, which are not justified. But he doesn’t do it out of malice, they are mistakes. Barbara sets traps for herself to fall. It is a person who may be seen as privileged but is lost. She lacked a lot: the presence of her father, greater contact with her mother… We’ll still see flashback scenes to show what happened to her and Nicole (Ana Baird) in childhood. She is bipolar, lost. And he deposited all his frustrations and faults in that relationship with Renato. Barbara walks with a heavily loaded cloud on top of her.

Despite making several mistakes, Barbara is tricked by Christian, who passes for Renato, and has the support of part of the public…

It’s a sick love. She realizes that Renato is different when Christian takes his place, but she prefers not to question herself. She took care of him, fixed his problems, but she is a victim of abuse. And live a lie. With that, he drives her crazy. And it only gets worse. I don’t know how long people will hold Barbara’s hand. For me, it’s very difficult to see this person so lost and have to deal with her weakness. I feel a certain panic, I wanted to take Barbara out of these holes.

Do you lend her something of yours?

I am a happy person, I was born happy, my spirit is happy. I have my moments of sadness. Barbara is depressed and I surf Lícia’s text (Manzo, author). I use my story almost as a background to work on my characters. But I can’t take my pain, you know? At the beginning of his career, he brought the affective memory to the characters. It held me back. My story is different. I remember that when I played the lesbian (Clara, from “Women in Love”, in 2003), I was inspired by my first date. My mother was against it, but it was a straight relationship, unlike hers.

Like Barbara, you experienced paternal absence (the actress only met her father when she was 22). How did that mark you?

I made up my mind since I was little, without even realizing it. At 8 years old, I asked my mother: “Was he as young as you?” (the actress’ mother had her at the age of 19). I thought he was ashamed to try to get closer. But I tried to understand the situation before judging. This saved me. He passed away six months after we met. I had the opportunity to meet my sister on my father’s side when I was in my early 20s. Through her, I can feel my father. My generation has many fatherless daughters.

On the other hand, you grew up with two very strong female presences, didn’t you?

Daniel Klajmic/ RG Magazine Alinne Moraes, actress and producer

My grandfather, who has already died, became a street name in Sorocaba. I grew up alongside strong, independent, emancipated women. I was always a feminist without knowing it.

Your mother accompanied you on your seasons abroad when you worked as a model. Do you believe you lost something because you started working too young?

I was already a mature girl. I found a career and gained baggage. I made my stocking. I bought my mother’s house, my house. My gain was greater than any loss. My mother received a minimum wage. I remember earning 20 times more when I ran a campaign for Ellus. If it wasn’t for my career as a model, maybe I would have been in Sorocaba until today.

What is it like to be the only woman in your house now?

I grew up as an only child, emancipated, I always had my home. I’m a very productive producer. I’m coming, tidying, cleaning… I produce everything (laughs). There’s no way not to control things. But the boys don’t care. They already understand and let me control.

Mauro is 15 years older than you. Does it interfere in your relationship?

In nothing. Mauro helped me understand my story. He authorizes me as a woman. Mauro is a very well structured person. In my marriage there is no jealousy. Because it’s not cool, right? We want the other to grow.

Mauro was responsible for his first professional reunion with Cauã in the film “Tim Maia” (2014), directed by him. But your partnership in the telenovela piqued people’s curiosity even more….

Roll a frisson now. The film was not seen by as many people as the soap opera. Early on, we went to my house to start the readings with a preparer. I said to Cauã: “Can you imagine how much gossip this will sell?. People will love seeing ex-boyfriends together.”

You’ve already stated that you understand yourself as the Cauã by looking. How does it work?

Reproduction/Instagram Alinne Moraes is scheduled for the next 9 pm telenovela on Globo

It’s because I saw him become a man. We knew each other before we were a couple. I met Cauã when I was 13 years old. He was dating (model) Ana Beatriz Barros, a great friend, and I was dating Vergniaud. We each went to one side after we parted, but there wasn’t a big problem.

The harmony between you is visible…

This scenic intimacy only occurs because, in fact, everything was well resolved, there is a fluidity.

Barbara lives a very toxic relationship with Renato. Have you ever had this kind of experience or seen people close to you going through it?

Yes. Some friends. My mother had a relationship like that when I was young and it left a big impression on me. But she didn’t let it get worse. In all my relationships that felt like this could happen, I jumped out of it. It always ended. I ended some dating loving a lot. I needed to get off the phone, get out of the picture. But I always saved myself. I left home at age 13 to work as a model and couldn’t risk it. Whether because of drugs or an abusive relationship. I was afraid of shooting myself in the foot and losing everything I had achieved.

How do you deal with vanity?

I know how to admire beyond the beauty, I love my dark circles. I never thought about moving my face much. There was a scene at the beginning of the plot that I looked at: the expressions are marking, it’s part of it. But I was dying to get a haircut. I stayed with him for three years because of the soap opera.