‘All right; I’ll win later, I’ll have to endure it’

In an interview with “Podpah”, Flamengo’s forward recalled the provocation made by the steering wheel right after winning the Conmebol Libertadores 2021, in Uruguay

After the title of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021 about the Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, the players of palm trees they celebrated the achievement a lot and also provoked the red and black players. One of the targets of the provocations was the attacker Gabigol, who had the gesture he makes with his arms in celebration of his goals copied by the steering wheel Felipe Melo.

In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, the Flamengo shirt 9 spoke of the provocation and revealed that he had not seen any problem, as this is something more than common in football. Gabigol even revealed that he has a good relationship with the defensive midfielder, who is leaving the Alviverde, and who spoke with Melo before the decision at Centenário.

“I lost the Libertadores final, Felipe Melo was there, he’s my partner, I spoke with him before the game. [comemoração] there, all right. The guy is not killing anyone, he is not cursing my mother, my father, he is not doing anything, it’s okay“, began by saying the attacker, who amended.

“Only now what has to happen? Then I’ll win, then I have to hang on, that’s it“, completed.

Finally, shirt 9 also remembered that the provocations involving players from Flamengo and Palmeiras are already old.

“There was the music parade, ‘no Copinha, no Mundial’, which I sang. That review started when the guys [Palmeiras] were champions and they made that stop in front of the store, the ‘smell’. We also provoked, it’s all right 1v1“, finished.

In addition to Gabigol, Melo also provoked another red-black player after the continental title, won last November 27: defensive midfielder Willian Arão. This is because, even before the match, the midfielder stated that Flamengo would win the final 2-0.

“Willian Aaron, will you win 2-0? Only if it’s in your dreams!“, shot the 30 shirt after the title.