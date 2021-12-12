Alleged poster of the movie is posted on the internet

fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe, The MCU, may have had their first glimpse of the promotional arts of Thor: Love and Thunder. A supposedly official poster for the film is circulating on social media. See below:

The image shows Thor from Chris Hemsworth, as well as Valquiria (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). It is worth noting that, so far, Marvel has not released any official production image.

Room recordings film of the thunder god began in late January in Australia. Main filming was completed in June, but some actors and crew came back a few weeks ago for adjustments and reshoots.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, serves as a consultant on the feature, which was again directed and written by taika waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder is marked for July 8, 2022.

