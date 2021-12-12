Almost 70,000 people are affected by the rains in southern Bahia; 3,744 are homeless, according to firefighters | Bahia

Almost 70 thousand people were affected by the rains in the south and extreme south of Bahia. According to the Fire Department, 3,744 are homeless because of the storm that has hit the state since the first week of December.

According to information from the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia (Sudec), 30 cities are in an emergency situation. Villages and villages in the region were isolated because of the rain, which makes access difficult for firefighters.

This Sunday (12), around 241 firefighters and 2 helicopters are working to rescue victims and support affected communities. In Amargosa, a house was buried in the countryside and the family is missing.

Also this Sunday, president Jair Bolsonaro and the ministers of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, and of Citizenship, João Roma, fly over the south and extreme south of Bahia.

In all, the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) released R$5.8 million to the municipalities of Eunápolis, Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Maragogipe and Itaberaba. The Federal Government also authorized the use of Brazilian Army troops to rescue and relocate people displaced by floods and floods.

The state governor, Rui Costa, also visits the cities of Porto Seguro, Prado, Teixeira de Freitas, Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, which were heavily affected by the storm.

