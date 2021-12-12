Alonso returns to exalt Verstappen in Abu Dhabi: exceptional

Fernando Alonso once again exalted the talent of Max Verstappen after the classification of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi: “He is exceptional.”

Mercedes arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit as the favorite after their good performance in free practice. However, Red Bull surprised by doing a great teamwork with Sergio Pérez giving Max Verstappen a vacuum.

Read too:

Czech’s help to Max propelled the 2021 title contender to pole position.

Asked about the lap that gave Verstappen to pole position, Alonso again praised the Dutchman’s performance.

“Unbelievable. Honestly unbelievable. He’s exceptional.”

Despite claiming that he is not rooting for anyone in the 2021 title race, the Spaniard had recently argued that the Dutchman from Red Bull was “one step ahead of everyone” this year.

“Everyone saw that lap in Jeddah until he hit the wall at the last corner. That lap was Max’s and not Red Bull’s. So in a way that’s my opinion. Mercedes deserves the constructors’ championship because the car is superior. And Max overall for the year is driving one step ahead of everyone else.”

Alonso, however, made it clear that he wasn’t rooting for Verstappen: “It’s not that I support Max. I think he deserves it, I think he’s taking that Red Bull to another level.”

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube Channel

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #151: Is Hamilton vs Verstappen the biggest decision in F1 history?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: