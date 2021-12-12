AM faces flu outbreak and Health Surveillance alerts for prevention

Manaus – The Amazon faces seasonality for the circulation of respiratory viruses during the rainy season in the state. The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) alerts to the maintenance of measures that prevent against the transmission of respiratory viruses and compose the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

The bulletin is available on the FVS-RCP website. In November alone, 501 cases were reported for SRAG. The data are contained in the Flu Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza), the Ministry of Health’s official system for reporting cases.

Another 140 identified cases of Influenza A (H3N2) were also recorded in samples processed by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Amazonas (Lacen-AM), from monitoring by Health Surveillance in health units in Manaus.

Other viruses that have been identified in circulation in the state are Adenovirus, Bocavirus, Metapneumovirus, Parainfluenza 1, Parainfluenza 2, Rhinovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

According to the director-president of the FVS-RCP, Tatyana Amorim, the increase in cases of Flu Syndrome is mainly caused by Influenza A.

“Until May next year, we are going to face this type of occurrence because of the increased circulation of respiratory viruses. Because of this, the FVS-RCP reminds everyone of the importance of maintaining measures against Covid-19, which are also useful to contain the transmission of respiratory viruses”, highlights Tatyana.

Profile

The 501 cases of SRAG registered in November were detected in 27 municipalities in Amazonas, with 63% in Manaus, 34% in the interior, and 3% notified, but residing in other Brazilian states. According to the technical director of the FVS-RCP, Daniel Barros, 55% of cases were registered in men aged between 20 and 59 years, followed by elderly (34%).

Also in November, in patients under 10 years of age, 22 cases of SARS due to Covid-19, 12 due to other respiratory viruses, 9 due to rhinovirus, and 1 case of Influenza A (H3N2) were registered in a child aged 5 to 9 years.

“Like the elderly, children are a population vulnerable to respiratory viruses. It is necessary to be aware of the most frequent symptoms, such as coughing, shortness of breath and fever, followed by respiratory discomfort and oxygen saturation below 95%”, says Daniel.

Another detail that helps in setting up the scenario is to highlight that 43% of SARS cases have at least one risk factor, especially for the elderly (46%).

There were 64 deaths from SARS, which corresponds to a mortality rate of 13%. “It is important to highlight that 50% of deaths had at least one risk factor for worsening the clinical condition, such as the elderly population, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus and lung diseases.

Service

According to the Secretary of Assistance of the Capital, Adriana Elias, from the State Department of Health of Amazonas (SES-AM), the population should be aware if they feel flu symptoms and seek medical care at the nearest health unit depending on the severity of the symptoms.

“If you experience fever, mild pain in your body, runny nose, initially look for a basic unit closer to your home, to your work. If this condition is a little more severe, such as shortness of breath, tiredness and other associated symptoms, look for an emergency service or an UPA”, highlights Adriana.