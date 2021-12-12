Amanda Nunes has a breakdown, loses after 7 years and sees the end of her reign in the 2nd biggest zebra in history

Brasileira was submitted in the second round by Juliana Peña in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history

In the co-main event of the UFC 269, this Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Brazilian Amanda Nunes saw the end of her reign in MMA and lost her women’s bantamweight belt.



After a dominant first round, where she was even smiling inside the octagon, the Brazilian returned unrecognizable in the second round and began to “swallow” punches in the standup match against the American.

Amanda clearly felt the blows, and Peña increasingly landed punches that leaked the Brazilian’s guard.

Until Amanda Nunes fell to the ground, Peña applied a rear naked choke, and the Brazilian slapped three times to end the fight.

This is simply one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. Peña’s victory was paying +650 at North American bookmakers. That is, whoever put 100 dollars in the American one won 750.

This was the second biggest upset in a UFC title fight, with the first being in the fight between Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Amanda Nunes was coming off an incredible reign in the UFC, with 9 straight wins, having lost for the last time in 2014 to Cat Zingano.

The Brazilian still owns the UFC straw weight belt, despite having lost the bantamweight belt.

See below for the complete UFC 269 card:

MAIN CARD

Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier

Julianna Peña beat Amanda Nunes via 2nd round submission

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision

Kai Kara-France beat Cody Garbrandt by 1st round knockout

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by 1st round knockout

PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout in the 2nd round

Bruno Blindado beat Jordan Wright by TKO in the 1st round

André Muniz beat Eryk Anders by submission in the 1st round

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision

Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round

Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round